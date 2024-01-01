WebCatalog

Ultimate is the world’s leading customer support automation platform — helping businesses scale their customer service with conversational and generative AI. A consistent leader on review platform G2, our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric support enables conversational automated experiences across all text-based communication channels. Thanks to artificial intelligence built and researched in-house and an expert 150-employee-strong team, Ultimate counts players from DeepL to Deezer, and Zendesk to Zalando among its global customer base. Companies such as these can expect to reach automation rates of 60% across chat, email, messaging and more — in 109 languages, 24/7. Adding to our track record of measurable ROI and cost savings for businesses, our just-launched product addition, UltimateGPT, uses the same generative AI tech behind ChatGPT to deliver accurate support automation in mere minutes.

