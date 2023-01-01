대안 - Ubico
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo는 워싱턴 주 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 미국의 구독 기반 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사로 영업, 마케팅 및 채용 전문가에게 사업가 및 회사에 대한 정보 데이터베이스에 대한 액세스를 판매합니다. 이 회사는 원래 창립자인 Yonatan Stern과 Michel Decary가 2000년에 Eliyon Technologies로 설립했습니다. DiscoverOrg가 인수한 후 현재 CEO는 Henry Schuck입니다. 2020년 Zoominfo.com과 관련 법인 Zoominfo-privacy.com 및 ...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase는 민간 기업과 공공 기업에 대한 비즈니스 정보를 찾기 위한 플랫폼입니다. Crunchbase 정보에는 투자 및 자금 정보, 창립 멤버 및 리더십 위치에 있는 개인, 인수 합병, 뉴스 및 업계 동향이 포함됩니다. 원래 스타트업을 추적하기 위해 구축된 Crunchbase 웹사이트에는 글로벌 규모의 공공 및 민간 기업에 대한 정보가 포함되어 있습니다. Crunchbase는 벤처 프로그램, 기계 학습, 사내 데이터 팀 및 Crunchbase 커뮤니티의 네 가지 방법으로 데이터를 소싱합니다. 대중은 Crunchbase...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics는 기업이 고객, 제품, 브랜드, 직원 경험에 대한 통찰력을 한 곳에서 포착하고 그에 따라 조치를 취할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
Nielsen Company(자칭 The Nielsen Company)로 알려졌으며 이전에는 ACNielsen 또는 AC Nielsen으로 알려졌던 Nielsen Corporation은 미국 뉴욕시에 전 세계 본사를 두고 있는 글로벌 마케팅 조사 회사입니다. 북미 지역 본부는 시카고에 있습니다.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
유사한 웹(Similarweb)은 기업 및 중소기업(SMB) 고객을 위한 디지털 인텔리전스 제공업체입니다. 플랫폼은 웹 분석 서비스를 제공하고 사용자에게 고객 및 경쟁사의 웹 트래픽에 대한 정보를 제공합니다.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai(이전 App Annie)는 앱 분석 데이터를 위한 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼과 도구를 제공합니다. 우리와 함께 앱 비즈니스의 모든 단계를 보다 효율적으로 운영해 보세요.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
✓ 백링크 분석 ✓ 순위 추적 ✓ 키워드 연구 ✓ 경쟁사 분석 ✓ 사이트 감사를 위한 스마트하고 강력한 도구입니다.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData(이전 Luminati Networks): 데이터 수집 인프라. Fortune 500대 기업에서 사용하는 프록시 네트워크 및 데이터 수집 도구
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus를 사용하면 어디에 있든 적절한 대상에게 개인화된 메시지를 전달할 수 있습니다.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
앱 성장을 촉진하는 데이터 Sensor Tower는 데이터와 통찰력을 제공합니다. 모바일 앱 생태계를 마스터하는 데 필요합니다.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
중견기업 및 엔터프라이즈 B2B 기업을 위한 최고의 ABM 소프트웨어입니다. 진정한 엔드투엔드 계정 기반 마케팅 회사에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
웹 스크래핑이 없는 웹 데이터. 웹 전반에 걸쳐 연결된 1조 개의 콘텐츠를 쿼리하거나 Diffbot을 사용하여 요청 시 이를 추출하세요.
Contify
contify.com
Contify는 경쟁사, 고객 및 산업 부문에 대한 정보를 추적하는 AI 지원 시장 및 경쟁 정보 플랫폼입니다.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters는 모바일 및 커넥티드 TV(CTV) 앱 인텔리전스 분야의 선도적인 제공업체입니다. 당사의 최첨단 기계 학습 알고리즘은 앱 시장에 대한 포괄적인 통찰력을 제공하여 조직이 더 강력하고 더 나은 정보를 바탕으로 비즈니스를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리는 Google Play, Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs는 일주일 이내에 시장에 출시할 수 있는 판매 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다. 의도 데이터, 기술 사용 추적기, 리드 스코어링을 통해 B2B 마케터/영업자는 해당 시장을 파악할 수 있습니다. OceanFrogs는 국제 데이터(APAC, 일본, 인도 및 미국)를 제공하는 데 자부심을 갖고 있습니다. 우리는 전 세계적으로 9,000개 이상의 기술, 1,000개 이상의 의도 주제, 천만 개 이상의 회사를 추적합니다. OceanFrogs는 귀하가 원하는 회사의 세련된 목록에 초점을 맞추는 방식으로 팀, 제품 및 서비스별 검색을 ...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS는 재무 벤치마킹, 경쟁 분석 및 성과 모니터링을 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 추측을 전략적 통찰력으로 대체하고 지금 데이터 기반 의사결정의 힘을 활용하세요. 우리는 정확한 최신 소스에서 전략적 데이터를 수집하고 이를 정리하고 보완 소스로 풍부하게 하여 숫자 이상의 스토리를 제공함으로써 귀하가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 맞춤형 대시보드에서 업계 동료, 공급업체 및 클라이언트에 대한 모든 필수 경쟁 통찰력과 즉시 사용 가능한 KPI 벤치마크를 찾아보세요. 당사의 전담 전문가 팀은 귀하가 필요할 때 언제든지 필요한 백...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
시장 정보 및 검색 플랫폼 몇 시간이 아닌 몇 초 만에 통찰력을 발견하세요 색인화되고 검색 가능하며 모두 한 곳에서 광범위한 콘텐츠 전반에 걸쳐 회사, 주제 및 산업을 쉽게 추적하여 시장의 속도에 맞춰 움직이십시오.
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon의 경쟁 인텔리전스 소프트웨어 도구 제품군은 기회를 확인하고 포착하여 지속 가능한 비즈니스 이점을 창출할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
더 이상 정적인 예산 계획이 필요하지 않습니다. 민첩한 포트폴리오 관리의 힘을 활용하세요. AI 기술을 사용하여 광고 예산을 보다 효율적으로 할당하고 광고 투자수익을 최대 70% 높이세요.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
People Data Labs에서는 사람 데이터에 대한 가장 크고 정확한 진실 소스를 구축하고 있습니다. 우리는 15억 명이 넘는 고유한 개인에 대한 이력서, 연락처, 소셜 및 인구통계학적 정보로 구성된 데이터 세트를 귀하에게 필요한 규모로 제공합니다. 무료 API 키에 가입하고 신용카드 없이 무료로 프로필을 강화해 보세요.
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate Ignite 플랫폼은 통찰력을 원활하게 실행으로 가속화하는 유일한 AI 기반 소비자 데이터 및 분석 플랫폼입니다. 오늘날의 소비자에 대한 관련성이 매우 높고 신선한 소비자 시장 조사에 즉시 액세스하려면 로그인하세요. Ignite는 2억 3천만 명의 개인 소비자에 대해 14,000개 이상의 실시간 독점 가치 중심 통찰력을 제공합니다. 고객에 대한 이해를 강화하기 위해 자사 데이터를 온보딩하세요. 관련성이 높은 타겟 마이크로세그먼트를 빠르게 생성하고 분석하여 세분화 전략을 강화하세요. Ignite는 마케팅 생태계에 직접...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer는 더 많은 타겟 고객을 구축하는 데 도움이 되는 실시간 연락처, 회사 데이터, 고객 인텔리전스 솔루션을 제공합니다. 해당 지역의 새 계정, 다음 최고 엔지니어링 또는 영업 채용, 이상적인 팟캐스트 게스트 또는 다음 파트너를 찾으십시오. ExactBuyer의 Prospector를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정확도로 잠재고객을 검색하고 구축할 수 있습니다.
Connectbase
connectbase.com
우리는 연결 산업에 위치 통찰력과 자동화된 도구를 제공하여 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다. 네트워크 구매 및 판매를 혁신하세요.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai는 브랜드와 조직의 추적, 관리, 최적화 및 혁신을 지원하는 상시 시장 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다. 최첨단 NLP 및 AI 기술을 사용하여 대규모 데이터 세트에서 발견을 수행함으로써 브랜드가 제품을 간소화하고 소비자를 더 잘 이해할 수 있습니다.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
AI의 힘을 사용하여 뉴스 콘텐츠를 실행 가능한 통찰력으로 전환 Event Registry는 조직이 전 세계 이벤트를 추적하고 그 영향을 분석할 수 있도록 지원하는 세계 최고의 뉴스 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다.
Versium
versium.com
Versium은 마케팅 담당자가 여러 디지털 접점과 마케팅 채널에서 이상적인 잠재 고객을 더 잘 식별, 이해 및 도달할 수 있도록 지원하는 데이터 기술 회사입니다. Versium의 업계 최고의 신원 확인 및 통찰력 엔진은 마케팅 담당자가 도달 범위를 5배까지 크게 향상시키는 데 도움이 되는 솔루션 제품군을 지원합니다. Versium의 독점 데이터 자산에는 20억 개가 넘는 접점과 2조 개가 넘는 통찰력 속성이 포함되어 있어 마케팅 담당자가 고객을 확보할 수 있도록 지원하는 업계에서 가장 풍부한 B2B2C ID 그래프 및 데이터 기술...
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction은 최고의 모바일 UA 최적화 플랫폼입니다! 공식 Apple Search Ads 파트너로서 데이터 기반 인텔리전스 도구를 통해 모바일 앱의 성장을 촉진합니다. MobileAction은 고객 확보, 유지 및 참여에 필수적인 동적 모바일 환경에 대한 포괄적인 이해를 제공합니다. 이는 앱 성장 마케팅 담당자와 소유자가 전략을 동원하고, 로드맵을 조정하고, 미개척 시장에 진출하고, ROI를 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 우리의 솔루션은 앱 소유자, 사용자 확보 관리자 및 앱 성장 전문가가 모바일 산업의 복잡한 문제를 해결...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte의 경쟁 인텔리전스 자동화 플랫폼은 마케팅 및 영업 전문가가 경쟁 환경을 추적하는 데 직면하는 문제를 해결하기 위한 업계 유일의 완전한 AI 기반 솔루션입니다. Kompyte는 가장 광범위한 디지털 채널에 걸쳐 추적하는 프로세스를 자동화하고, 경쟁력 있는 정보 수집 및 통찰력 제공을 심층적으로 분석하여 고객이 혼잡한 업계의 소음을 극복하고 시장 리더십을 얻을 수 있도록 지원합니다. Kompyte는 고객에게 주요 실시간 전략적 통찰력을 추적, 컴파일, 분석하고 올바른 팀에 전달할 수 있는 도구를 제공하여 더 나은 메시징,...
Klue
klue.com
Klue는 제품 마케팅 담당자와 CI 팀이 실행 가능한 경쟁사 통찰력을 수집, 관리 및 제공하여 영업팀이 더 많은 비즈니스를 성사시킬 수 있도록 설계된 AI 기반 경쟁 정보 플랫폼입니다. Klue는 경쟁업체에 대한 동적 통찰력을 제공하여 기업 영업팀이 더 많은 비즈니스를 성사시킬 수 있도록 지원합니다. 이 플랫폼은 현장 팀의 외부 경쟁력 정보와 내부 지식을 고유하게 통합합니다. 그러면 영업팀이 어디에 있든 쉽게 정보에 액세스할 수 있습니다. 모든 경쟁 환경에서 조직에 이점을 제공하기 위해 제품 마케팅 담당자가 구축했습니다.
Draup
draup.com
인재 리더와 B2B 영업 전망 소프트웨어를 위한 AI 기반 플랫폼입니다. Draup은 영업 및 인재 리더가 선택한 AI 플랫폼입니다.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
일체 포함. 몇 초 만에 인텔리전스 결과물을 생성합니다. 분석 및 표현을 통해 복잡한 환경에 대한 통찰력을 빠르게 확보하세요. ReportLinker는 글로벌 산업 통찰력에 대한 액세스를 가속화하는 AI 기반 시장 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry의 의도 중심 ABM 조정을 통해 주요 계정을 전환하여 더 크고 더 나은 파이프라인을 만드세요.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
덜 일하고, 더 많이 달성하고, 매출을 높이세요. AroundDeal 플랫폼에서 더 많은 B2B 연락처를 찾고, 기록을 보강 및 확인하고, 자동 워크플로에 참여하고, 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있습니다. 전 세계적으로 비즈니스 성장을 촉진하십시오.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI 플랫폼은 매출 성장 및 위험 모니터링(고객 인텔리전스, 영업 인텔리전스 및 위험 인텔리전스)을 위한 인텔리전스 신호를 제공합니다.