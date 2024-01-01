Typebot

Typebot

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: typebot.io

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Typebot의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Typebot is an open-source chatbot builder. It allows you to create advanced chatbots visually, embed them anywhere on your web/mobile apps, and collect results in real-time Typebot makes it easy to create advanced chatbots. It provides the building block that are adaptable to any business use case. I improve Typebot regularly with bug fixes, new features, and performance improvements regularly. Typebot gives you powerful blocks to create unique chat experiences. Embed them anywhere on your web/mobile apps and start collecting results like magic.
카테고리:
Productivity
챗봇 소프트웨어

웹사이트: typebot.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Typebot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

관련 추천 사항

Insighto.ai

Insighto.ai

insighto.ai

Anakin.ai

Anakin.ai

anakin.ai

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

Unicorn Platform

Unicorn Platform

unicornplatform.com

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

Dialoq AI

Dialoq AI

dialoqai.com

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Picreel

Picreel

picreel.com

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

OpenChat

OpenChat

openchat.so

ChatFlow

ChatFlow

chatflow.no

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침