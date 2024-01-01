TwentyThree
웹사이트: twentythree.com
TwentyThree is a comprehensive video marketing platform that provides a wide range of features and tools to help organizations create, manage, and analyze their video content and webinars. The platform aims to empower teams to leverage video more effectively for marketing, communication, and collaboration purposes. Born and still headquartered in Copenhagen, TwentyThree is the only European player in the quickly growing Video Marketing Platform category. Every day, more and more of the world’s best webinar program managers, video producers, and video marketers upgrade to TwentyThree to Get Real with Video. With the market’s most-loved webinar tool, simple but powerful ways of hosting and managing videos on your site, gathering leads, analyzing your videos’ performance and much more, we make it easy for companies to become truly video-driven.
