대안 - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
전화 통화 및 웹 양식에 대한 추적 및 분석. PPC, SEO 및 오프라인 광고 캠페인에서 마케팅을 최적화하고 ROI를 높이세요.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage(법적 명칭 Vonage Holdings Corp.)는 미국의 공개 비즈니스 클라우드 통신 제공업체입니다. 뉴저지주 Holmdel Township에 본사를 두고 있는 이 회사는 VoIP(voice over Internet Protocol)를 기반으로 하는 주거용 통신 서비스 제공업체로 2001년에 설립되었습니다. 2020년 현재 Vonage의 통합 수익은 12억 5천만 달러에 달합니다. 이전에 소비자 중심 서비스 제공업체였던 Vonage는 2013년부터 시작된 일련의 인수를 통해 B2B 시장에서 입지를 확대했습니다. V...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
가장 똑똑한 클라우드 전화 시스템 및 전원 다이얼러. smrtPhone은 판매 중심 비즈니스를 위한 올인원 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 음성, 문자, 파워 다이얼링, 리드 관리 등 모든 것이 CRM 시스템에 쉽게 동기화됩니다.
Ringover
ringover.com
CRM과 통합되어 PC와 스마트폰에서 액세스할 수 있고 전 세계 전화번호를 얻을 수 있는 강력한 통화 플랫폼을 설정하세요.
CallFire
callfire.com
가상 전화번호, IVR, 음성 방송, 대량 문자 메시지 서비스 및 파워 다이얼링을 통해 비즈니스를 성장시키세요. CallFire를 무료로 사용해 보세요!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROI를 입증하세요. 전환율을 높이세요. 수익 창출. 모든 온라인 및 오프라인 리드를 추적하고 이를 유도하는 캠페인이 정확히 무엇인지 파악하세요.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa는 성과, 제휴 및 파트너 마케팅을 위한 엔터프라이즈급 추적 소프트웨어입니다. Phonexa Suite는 소비자 리드 및 통화 라이프사이클을 수행하는 기본 기술로, 성과 마케팅 팀이 제휴사, 파트너 및 유료 채널 전반에 걸쳐 브랜드의 ROI를 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. Phonexa는 클릭, 통화, 양식 제출, 웹사이트 행동 등과 같은 고객 상호 작용 전반에 걸쳐 결과 기반 마케팅을 우선시합니다. Phonexa Suite는 단일 운영 솔루션을 통해 D2C 게시자, 네트워크, 대행사 및 브랜드에 전례 없는 캠페인 액세스 ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc.는 2003년에 설립되어 300명 이상의 직원을 두고 있는 시애틀 기반의 공개 회사입니다. Marchex는 B2B 통화 및 대화 분석 회사입니다. 인공지능과 머신러닝을 활용해 기업과 고객 간 대화 데이터를 분석하는 데 특화돼 있다. Marchex는 전화, SMS, 메시징 및 채팅을 통해 고객 경험을 개선하기 위해 비즈니스에 "실행 가능한 통찰력"을 제공합니다.
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics의 독점 통화 측정 소프트웨어(통화 분석 플랫폼)는 IEEE 및 RFC 표준에 따라 구축되었으며 완전 자동화된 재해 복구 프로세스가 지원되는 Telco 등급 가용성 및 내결함성 아키텍처를 기반으로 구축된 여러 데이터 센터를 갖추고 있습니다.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics는 고립된 마케팅, 판매, 수익 및 고객 데이터를 다음과 연결하는 마케팅 측정 및 기여 분석 플랫폼입니다. - 고객 여정에 대한 전체 퍼널 보기 제공 - 채널, 캠페인, 콘텐츠 및 키워드 수준에서 수익을 정확하게 귀속시킵니다. - 멀티 터치 생성 6가지 다양한 기여 모델(첫 번째 클릭, 마지막 클릭, 선형, 위치 기반, 시간 하락 및 데이터 기반 기여)을 사용하는 기여 보고서 - 비용, 기회, 수익 및 ROI로 광고 플랫폼, CRM 및 BI 도구 강화 데이터 - '다크 소셜' 활동 및 제로 클릭 채널에서 ...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape는 모든 비즈니스에 맞게 구성할 수 있는 사전 구축된 기능과 함께 특별히 제작된 영업 및 마케팅 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 사용하기 쉬운 인터페이스는 팀의 역량을 강화하고 비즈니스의 모든 측면을 하나의 AI 플랫폼에 통합합니다. Shape Software는 영업 파이프라인 간소화, 마케팅 시퀀스 및 디지털 광고를 통한 더 많은 잠재 고객 참여, 고객 관계 육성, 원활한 의사소통, 프로젝트 추적 등 팀이 수행하는 모든 작업에서 일관성과 효율성을 유지할 수 있는 협업 공간을 제공합니다. 지금 Shape로 수익 증대를 시작해 보세...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
마케팅 대행사 및 고객을 위한 리드 추적 최고의 PPC 및 SEO 전문가가 신뢰하는 유일한 리드 추적 및 보고 소프트웨어로 고객 가치를 높일 수 있습니다.
Cordless
cordless.io
음성 콘텐츠를 잠금 해제하세요. 고객 지원 팀을 위한 최신 전화 통신. 음성과 텍스트 사이의 격차를 해소합니다.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource는 통화 추적, 리드 관리 및 비즈니스 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더입니다. 마케팅 비용을 극대화하고 측정된 결과를 얻으세요.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom 클라우드 보고서는 전 세계 어디에서나 전화 또는 콜센터 활동에 대한 자세한 보고서를 쉽게 생성할 수 있습니다. 추가 소프트웨어를 구입할 필요가 없습니다. PBXDom 수집기를 설치하고 이 소프트웨어를 설치한 컴퓨터에 PBX 또는 콜 센터를 연결하면 이를 달성할 수 있습니다. 그게 전부입니다. 수집기 소프트웨어는 콜센터 또는 PBX로부터 통화 정보를 자동으로 수신한 다음 해당 정보를 PBXDom 서버로 전송합니다. 그러면 당사 서버는 다양한 보고서를 제공하기 위해 정보를 분석합니다.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza는 최초의 기업 통화 추적 및 통화 최적화 플랫폼입니다. 전화 상호 작용에서 증가하는 인텔리전스 수요를 해결하기 위해 당사는 기존 통화 추적과 강력한 전화 통화 분석을 결합합니다. Convirza는 음성 인식 기술과 정교한 알고리즘을 사용하여 리드 품질을 측정하고 전환을 측정하며 완전한 마케팅 자동화를 통해 조치를 취합니다. 우리는 정교한 마케팅 담당자가 더 나은 결정을 내리고, 거래 성사율과 고객 경험을 개선하는 동시에 수익을 높이도록 돕습니다. 우리는 자동차, 의료, 호텔, 가정 및 금융 서비스 분야의 선도적인 국...
DCDial
dcdial.com
당사의 클라우드 기반 컨택 센터 솔루션은 기업이 대화형 문자 및 음성을 통해 수백만 명의 고객에게 다가갈 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리의 고도로 맞춤화 가능한 솔루션은 고객이 정교한 커뮤니케이션 전략을 빠르고 상대적으로 쉽게 설계하고 배포할 수 있도록 하는 직관적이고 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 자랑합니다. 우리는 영업 및 마케팅, 일정 관리, 공지, 결제 처리 등 비즈니스 프로세스를 자동화하여 고객이 생산성을 높이고 효율성을 높이며 수익성을 높일 수 있도록 돕습니다. 조지아주 애틀랜타에 본사를 두고 있습니다.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken은 영업 담당자의 통화 성과에 대한 실시간 가시성을 제공하므로 고객 참여를 향상하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시킬 수 있습니다.
Ringba
ringba.com
마케팅 담당자, 디지털 대행사, 콜 센터, 통화당 지불 및 성과 네트워크를 위한 통화 추적, 속성, 보고 및 분석.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca의 통화별 지불 플랫폼에 액세스하려면 로그인하세요. 광고주는 통화 기반 캠페인을 만들고 게시자는 통화 유도에 대해 더 많은 수수료를 받습니다.