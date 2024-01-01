대안 - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
놀랍도록 빠른 ChatGPT 챗봇을 구축하세요 🚀. OpenAI를 기반으로 하는 최초의 차세대 챗봇 빌더입니다. 프로젝트나 비즈니스를 위해 ChatGPT와 유사한 봇을 구축하여 작업을 완료하세요. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI 에이전트를 구축하기 위한 협업 플랫폼입니다. 팀은 Voiceflow를 사용하여 채팅 또는 음성 AI 에이전트를 대규모로 함께, 더 빠르게 설계, 테스트 및 실행합니다.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch의 컴퓨터 비전 솔루션은 기업이 비디오 및 이미지 데이터의 시각적 검토를 자동화하여 가장 미묘한 시각적 요소의 중요성을 감지하고 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 모든 작업은 실시간으로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공하여 비즈니스 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 합니다.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
코드가 필요 없는 Katonic Generative AI 플랫폼에서 강력한 AI 애플리케이션을 몇 분 만에 구축하세요. 귀하와 귀하 직원의 생산성을 높이고, 고객 경험을 향상시키며, 대기업만이 할 수 있는 일을 모두 Generative AI의 힘으로 수행하십시오. * 코딩 기술이 필요하지 않습니다. * 엔터프라이즈급 보안. * 선택할 수 있는 50개 이상의 LLM * 자체 가드레일을 사용하여 자체 데이터를 기반으로 교육을 받았습니다.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI를 위한 서버리스 클라우드 - BentoCloud는 AI 애플리케이션을 구축하고 운영하기 위한 완전 관리형 플랫폼으로 AI 팀에 민첩한 제품 제공을 제공합니다. BentoML은 소프트웨어 엔지니어가 AI 제품을 구축하기 위한 플랫폼입니다.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence를 통해 기업은 보안 및 안전 위협으로부터 보호하는 자동화된 솔루션을 통해 AI 혁신을 보호할 수 있습니다. Robust Intelligence의 플랫폼에는 모델 취약성을 감지 및 평가할 뿐만 아니라 프로덕션에서 AI 애플리케이션에 대한 위협을 완화하는 데 필요한 가드레일을 권장하고 시행하는 엔진이 포함되어 있습니다. 이를 통해 기업은 단일 통합으로 AI 안전 및 보안 표준을 충족할 수 있으며 백그라운드에서 자동으로 작업하여 개발부터 생산까지 애플리케이션을 보호할 수 있습니다. Robust Int...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI는 생성적 AI 애플리케이션을 실행, 조정, 확장하기 위한 인프라를 제공합니다. OctoAI는 모델이 당신에게 적합하도록 만들어줍니다. 그 반대는 아닙니다. 개발자는 효율적인 AI 인프라에 쉽게 액세스할 수 있으므로 선택한 모델을 실행하고 특정 사용 사례에 맞게 조정하며 개발에서 프로덕션까지 원활하게 확장할 수 있습니다. 개발자는 시장에서 가장 빠른 기반 모델(Llama-2, Stable Diffusion 및 SDXL 포함), 통합 사용자 정의 솔루션 및 세계적 수준의 ML 시스템을 통해 AI 인프라 전문가가 되지 않고도...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics는 리소스와 인프라의 장벽 없이 비즈니스에 데이터 과학을 쉽게 활용할 수 있게 해주는 혁신적인 AI 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 스타트업부터 대기업까지 모든 규모의 기업은 Qualetics 플랫폼을 활용하여 복잡한 비즈니스 문제를 해결하고 성장을 촉진할 수 있습니다. Qualetics는 기계 학습, NLP, 컴퓨터 비전, 텍스트 분석 등과 같은 심층적인 AI 기술을 활용하여 제품, 시스템 또는 프로세스와 함께 데이터를 수집하고 처리합니다. 그런 다음 모든 실행 가능한 분석 통찰력이 팀에 쉽게 제공됩니다. - 최상위 수준 ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry는 기계 학습 팀이 올바른 거버넌스 제어를 통해 더 빠르고 확장 가능하며 비용 효율적인 방식으로 자체 클라우드/온프레미스 인프라에서 ML/LLM 애플리케이션을 구축, 배포 및 제공할 수 있는 클라우드 네이티브 PaaS입니다. 다른 팀보다 가치 창출 시간이 % 더 빠릅니다. TrueFoundry는 필요한 엔지니어링을 추상화하고 조직이 전체 GenAI/LLMOps 프레임워크의 레이아웃 속도를 높일 수 있는 LLM PlayGround, LLM 게이트웨이, LLM Deploy, LLM Finetune, RAG Play...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI는 기업에서 GenAI 채택을 주도하고 있습니다. 우리는 Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars 및 기타 유명 투자자들의 지원을 받고 있습니다. TuneChat: 오픈 소스 모델로 구동되는 채팅 앱 TuneStudio: 개발자가 LLM을 미세 조정하고 배포할 수 있는 놀이터 ChainFury: GitHub에서 사용할 수 있는 오픈 소스 프롬프트 엔진
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
더 우수하고 차별화된 AI 제품을 구축하세요. GenAI 제품을 빠르게 반복하기 위한 협업 클라우드 기반 작업 공간입니다.
Aporia
aporia.com
Aporia의 ML 관찰 기능을 사용하여 드리프트 및 모델 저하를 감지하고, 모델 관리를 중앙 집중화하고, 예측을 설명하고, 프로덕션에서 ML 모델을 개선하세요.