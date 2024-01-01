Ticker

Tickerplant Limited is one of the leading global content providers in the financial information services industry that integrates and disseminates ultra-low latency data feeds, news and information. Real-time market data and information is distributed in a user-friendly and flexible format on Tickerplant's own state-of-the-art platform as well as on third- party websites, including mobile phones, at competitive prices. Tickerplant's adoption of open technology standards allows it to integrate content with rich features and analytical tools, enhancing customer experience through customized delivery and display of data and tools. Resilient data management system and dedicated teams of information and technology specialists ensure the highest standards of data security, completeness, quality and authentication. VISION To be an Organization of Choice for the Financial Markets, providing Financial Information, News and Analytics while delivering Superior Value to all Stakeholders. MISSION To empower Financial Markets by providing high degree of reliable real-time customized information and to offer a UNIQUE customer experience by providing seamless service across markets. PRODUCTS: * MarketView Terminal: An integrated market data, news and analytics platform offering streaming market data from major Indian and global exchanges as well as OTC markets. * MarketView Pro (TM): A comprehensive information suite aiding critical business data intelligence providing a wealth of information that captures the entire essence from published information sources and converts diverse information into an organized and digitized library. * MarketView Mobile: A userfriendly application for mobile phones providing real-time streaming market data from Indian and global exchanges as well as OTC markets. * Data Feed (TM): Comprehensive data feed solution that delivers data from various sources with superior accuracy, reliability, and high performance.

