대안 - Tech Tracker
Dripify
dripify.io
Dripify를 통해 LinkedIn에서 리드 생성을 강화하세요. 영업 팀이 LinkedIn 잠재 고객 발굴을 개선하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는 데 도움이 되도록 설계된 다기능 LinkedIn 자동화 도구 - 모두 완전한 자동 조종 장치에서 제공됩니다.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
이메일 및 소셜 미디어를 통한 긴급 홍보 캠페인 자동화 입증된 영업 자동화 소프트웨어를 사용해 보고 2000명 이상의 사용자가 하는 것처럼 매일 콜드 아웃리치 활동을 강화하세요.
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ는 잠재 고객 발굴, 이메일 지원, 통화, 작업 및 소셜 판매를 자동화하는 판매 참여 플랫폼입니다. 수천 개의 영업 팀이 PersistIQ를 사용하여 잠재 고객의 이메일을 찾고, 개인화된 홍보 이메일을 보내고, 후속 조치를 자동화하고, 더 많은 회의를 예약합니다. PersistIQ의 영업 지원 플랫폼에는 다음이 포함됩니다. * 다중 채널 지원 시퀀스: 이메일, 전화, Linkedin 지원 및 작업 * 잠재 고객 발굴: 잠재 고객 목록을 구축하기 위해 확인된 이메일 찾기 * 통화 다이얼러: PersistIQ 내에서 잠...