소매 공간 계획 소프트웨어 - 최고 인기 앱
소매 공간 계획 소프트웨어는 소매업체가 각 위치의 시각적 표현을 사용하여 실제 매장 레이아웃을 관리하고 최적화하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 소프트웨어는 플래노그램을 활용하여 선반과 같은 요소를 포함한 매장의 물리적 구조를 설명하고 제품 및 브랜드 정보를 통합하여 시각적 머천다이징을 향상시킵니다. 주로 판매자와 소매 관리자가 사용하는 이 소프트웨어는 제품이 최적의 위치에 표시되도록 보장합니다. 또한 공간 계획이 매출에 어떤 영향을 미치는지에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 소매 공간 계획은 독립형 제품으로 제공되거나 포괄적인 소매 관리 시스템의 일부로 제공될 수 있습니다. 일반적으로 소매 분류 관리 애플리케이션 및 매장 내 물류 시스템과 같은 다른 소프트웨어와의 통합이 필요합니다.
새로운 앱 제출
Nielsen
nielsen.com
Nielsen Company(자칭 The Nielsen Company)로 알려졌으며 이전에는 ACNielsen 또는 AC Nielsen으로 알려졌던 Nielsen Corporation은 미국 뉴욕시에 전 세계 본사를 두고 있는 글로벌 마케팅 조사 회사입니다. 북미 지역 본부는 시카고에 있습니다.
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.