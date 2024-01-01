Retail IoT Software - 최고 인기 앱
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon은 이전에 Verizon Wireless라는 이름으로 Verizon Communications의 별도 부서로 운영되었던 미국의 무선 네트워크 사업자입니다.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud는 체인점과 브랜드를 지원하도록 설계된 포괄적인 소매 기술 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼은 기업이 운영의 다양한 측면을 자동화하고 합리화하는 데 도움이 되는 핵심 및 확장 애플리케이션 제품군을 제공합니다. Kabob에서 제공하는 핵심 앱은 다음과 같습니다. * 디스플레이 - 여러 디스플레이와 장치에 걸쳐 중앙 집중식 제어 및 콘텐츠 동기화를 위한 디지털 간판 관리 솔루션입니다. * BGM(배경 음악) - 매장 내 오디오 관리를 통해 배경 음악 및 홍보 메시지를 원격으로 제어하고 업데이트할 수 있습니다. ...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin은 소매업체가 매장에서 원활한 쇼핑을 신속하게 전개할 수 있도록 차세대 체크아웃 없는 기술을 개발했습니다. 특허 출원 중인 Zippin의 접근 방식은 AI, 기계 학습 및 센서 융합 기술을 사용하여 최고의 소비자 경험을 창출합니다. 즉, 계산대 줄과 셀프 스캐너를 완전히 없애고 쇼핑객이 구매를 하면서 빠르게 들어오고 나갈 수 있도록 해줍니다. Zippin의 플랫폼은 혼잡한 매장에서도 최고 수준의 정확성을 위해 오버헤드 카메라와 스마트 선반 센서를 통한 제품 및 구매자 추적을 사용합니다. Amazon과 SRI의 업계 ...