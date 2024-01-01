Retail Assortment Planning Software - 최고 인기 앱
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
새로운 앱 제출
Syte
syte.ai
스팟 잇. 쇼핑해보세요. 쇼핑객이 좋아할 제품과 연결해 주는 시각적 검색 경험을 통해 전자상거래 성과를 높이십시오.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai는 전 세계 대기업이 워크플로우와 기능 전반에 걸쳐 광범위한 AI 지원 애플리케이션을 구축할 수 있도록 지원하는 세계 최초의 범용 AI 플랫폼 중 하나입니다. Vue.ai는 기업 전체의 이미지, 비디오 및 텍스트 데이터를 통합하고 AI 스택으로 디코딩하여 데이터 중심 의사 결정을 위해 기업 전체에 인텔리전스를 제공하는 다른 포인트 솔루션과 달리 가치를 제공합니다. 즉시 사용 가능한 API, 노코드 및 로우코드 도구의 조합을 통해 Vue.ai는 마케팅, 제품, 비즈니스 및 기술 팀이 수익 성장, 효율성 및 비용 절감에 엄청...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights는 소매 브랜드가 제품 전략에 대해 소비자 중심의 접근 방식을 취할 수 있도록 지원하고 사람들이 좋아하는 제품을 더 많이 만들고 그렇지 않은 제품은 줄이도록 지원하는 유일한 구색 관리 작업 공간입니다. MakerSights 작업 공간은 디자인과 제품부터 머천다이징, 소비자 통찰력에 이르기까지 다양한 기능을 갖춘 팀을 통합하여 대규모 대상 소비자를 대상으로 아이디어와 개발 중인 제품을 테스트합니다. 팀은 특정 목적에 맞게 구축된 대화형 소매 분석 및 대시보드를 활용하여 소비자 데이터를 신속하게 분석하고, 이해관계자...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio는 중요한 워크플로우를 자동화하고 실시간 통찰력을 제공하며 원격 협업을 지원하는 클라우드 기반 머천다이징 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 소매업체가 시간을 절약하고 더 빠르게 데이터 중심의 머천다이징 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원하여 재고 최적화, 수익성 증대, 수익 성장으로 이어집니다. Toolio 머천다이징 플랫폼에는 상품 계획, 분류 계획, 품목 계획 및 할당의 네 가지 핵심 모듈이 포함되어 있습니다. 이러한 모듈은 별도로 사용할 수도 있지만 함께 사용하면 더욱 강력하며 고유한 계획 프로세스에 맞게 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. ...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak는 기업이 AI의 잠재력을 활용하여 수익을 늘리고 효율성을 높이는 데 도움이 되는 플랫폼, 애플리케이션 및 서비스를 제공하는 AI 회사입니다. Peak의 클라우드 AI 플랫폼은 기술 및 상업 팀이 전체 비즈니스에 걸쳐 AI 애플리케이션을 대규모로 구축, 배포 및 관리할 수 있도록 하는 광범위한 기능 세트를 제공합니다. 또한 CPG, 소매 및 제조를 포함한 여러 부문의 다양한 사용 사례에 적합한 즉시 사용 가능한 애플리케이션 라이브러리를 갖추고 있습니다. 이러한 애플리케이션을 통해 사용자는 AI를 신속하게 적용하여 상업적 ...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC는 경쟁이 치열한 데이터 시장의 선구자로서 많은 여행 및 소매 업계의 고객에게 웹 데이터 추출 및 분석을 제공하고 있습니다. QL2는 주문형 데이터 수집, 가격 모니터링, 구색 최적화, 제품 매칭 및 실행 가능한 통찰력을 통해 진정한 경쟁 우위를 제공합니다. 우리의 포괄적인 실시간 분석은 고객이 경쟁사보다 한발 앞서 수익성 있는 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와줍니다. QL2를 선택하는 이유는 무엇입니까? • QL2는 경쟁력 있는 가격 데이터를 위한 최상의 솔루션을 제공합니다. • 고객이 정보를 바탕으로 수...