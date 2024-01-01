Restaurant POS Systems - 최고 인기 앱
Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 금융 서비스, 판매자 서비스 통합업체 및 모바일 결제 회사입니다. 이 회사는 소프트웨어 및 하드웨어 결제 제품을 판매하고 중소기업 서비스로 확장했습니다. 이 회사는 2009년 Jack Dorsey와 Jim McKelvey에 의해 설립되었으며 2010년에 첫 번째 앱과 서비스를 출시했습니다. 이 회사는 2015년 11월부터 주식 기호 SQ와 함께 뉴욕 증권 거래소에서 공개 회사로 거래되었습니다.
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast는 레스토랑의 운영을 개선하고 매출을 늘리며 더 나은 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 되는 레스토랑 POS 및 관리 시스템입니다.
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
2005년부터 소매업체 및 레스토랑 운영업체를 위해 사용하기 쉬운 POS 솔루션을 제공하고 있습니다. 지금 Lightspeed의 POS(Point of Sale)를 통해 귀하의 비즈니스를 폭발적으로 성장시키십시오.
Clover
clover.com
당사의 POS 시스템 및 신용 카드 처리를 통해 결제를 수락하고 비즈니스를 운영할 수 있습니다.
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro는 올인원 레스토랑 관리 시스템입니다. 고급 기능. 직관적인 플랫폼. 매출을 늘리고, 손님을 즐겁게 하며, 시간과 비용을 절약하세요. 더 알아보기!
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn의 POS 시스템과 결제 처리 소프트웨어는 귀하가 일하는 방식대로 작동하도록 만들어졌습니다. 그리고 귀하는 실제로 관심을 갖고 있는 사람들로부터 연중무휴 24시간 지원을 받습니다.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech는 주문 처리, 음식 준비, 배달까지 모든 것을 간소화하고 중앙 집중화하는 통합 솔루션을 통해 레스토랑과 식음료 사업에 힘을 실어줍니다. 주력 제품인 gOnline은 단편화된 시스템과 타사 애플리케이션을 통합 레스토랑 관리 생태계에 원활하게 통합합니다. 글로벌 배송 리더와의 협력과 최고의 POS, 제3자 물류 및 ERP 시스템과의 통합을 통해 Grubtech는 기업이 온라인 주문을 관리 및 추적하고, 메뉴를 동기화하고, 재고를 관리할 수 있도록 지원할 뿐만 아니라 주방 디스플레이 시스템, 주방 관리 소프트웨어, 파견 ...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
맞춤형 웹사이트에서 레스토랑을 홍보하세요
Heartland
heartland.us
