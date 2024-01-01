Rebate Management Software - 최고 인기 앱
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
가격 책정 문제에 직면하고 수익성 있는 성장을 안정적으로 가속화해야 하며 가격 책정 실행의 정확성, 가시성 및 효율성을 원하는 기업을 위해 Pricefx는 가격에 대한 투명하고 대응적인 솔루션을 제공하는 클라우드 가격 최적화, 관리 및 CPQ 플랫폼입니다. Excel, 자체 개발 도구 또는 레거시 Gen1 솔루션과 달리 당사 제품은 동적으로 계획하고 가격을 책정하고 이익을 얻을 수 있는 가격 책정 플랫폼입니다. 우리 제품군에는 완벽하게 함께 작동하여 완전한 기업 가격 책정 기능을 제공하도록 설계된 3가지 패키지 솔루션이 포함되어 있...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
귀하의 데이터에 대해 좋은 느낌이 필요하십니까? 귀하의 비즈니스가 더 확실하게 더 빠르게 움직여야 한다면 Phocas가 도움을 드릴 수 있습니다. 우리는 전사적으로 사용할 수 있는 올인원 비즈니스 계획 및 분석 플랫폼을 보유하고 있습니다. ERP, 회계 및 기타 시스템에서 직접 제공되는 단일 관리 소스입니다. Phocas는 통찰력 확보, 보고, 성과 추적, 영업 팀 관리, 지출 계획, 현금 흐름 관리, 예산 구축, 예측 및 월말 업무 수행과 관련하여 중견기업이 겪는 어려움을 해결합니다. 당신이 큰 그림을 그리는 사람이든 세부 사항에...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify는 디지털 팀을 위한 API 우선, 클라우드 기반 프로모션 및 충성도 관리 플랫폼입니다. 이는 고객 충성도를 높이고, 신규 고객을 확보하고, 타겟 인센티브와 상황별 보상을 통해 수익을 증대하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 우리는 모든 규모의 기업이 전자 상거래 거대 기업처럼 맞춤형 쿠폰, 기프트 카드, 추천, 할인, 충성도 프로그램 및 경품 캠페인을 시작, 배포 및 추적할 수 있도록 지원하지만 비용은 아주 저렴합니다. Voucherify는 프로모션 예산을 낭비하지 않고도 전환율과 유지율을 높일 수 있는 유연한 규칙 엔진을 ...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...