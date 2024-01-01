Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - 최고 인기 앱
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer는 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 모바일 앱 개발 회사로 스마트폰용 무료 Voxer Walkie Talkie 앱으로 가장 잘 알려져 있습니다. Tom Katis와 Matt Ranney가 설립한 Voxer Walkie Talkie는 실시간 "Push-to-Talk" 시스템이자 음성 메시징 시스템입니다. Voxer의 메시지는 녹음되는 동안 실시간으로 전달되며 음성 메시지로도 전달됩니다. 이 앱은 Android, Windows Phone 및 iOS 운영 체제에서 작동합니다. 2012년 4월, 회사는 IVP(Institutional ...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon은 이전에 Verizon Wireless라는 이름으로 Verizon Communications의 별도 부서로 운영되었던 미국의 무선 네트워크 사업자입니다.
Zello
zello.com
1억 5천만 명의 글로벌 사용자를 연결하는 올인원 비즈니스 커뮤니케이션 솔루션입니다. 즉각적이고 재생 가능한 음성으로 직원의 역량을 강화하세요.
Yac
yac.com
팀을 위한 비동기식 회의, 음성 메시징 및 화면 공유.
Orion
orionlabs.io
음성은 일선 업무의 미래입니다. Orion PTT 2.0 음성 플랫폼은 기업 일선 인력의 생산성, 직원 안전, 고객 참여를 촉진합니다. 우리의 글로벌 고객은 Orion의 E2EE 보안 인스턴트 커뮤니케이션, 음성 자동화 및 AI 봇, 고급 위치 서비스 및 소프트웨어 통합을 통해 인력을 혁신하고 있습니다.