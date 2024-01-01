Payment Processing Software - 최고 인기 앱
Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc.는 온라인 송금을 지원하고 수표 및 우편환과 같은 전통적인 종이 방식에 대한 전자 대안 역할을 하는 전세계 온라인 결제 시스템을 운영하는 미국 회사입니다. 이 회사는 온라인 공급업체, 경매 사이트 및 기타 많은 상업 사용자를 위한 결제 프로세서로 운영되며, 원클릭 거래 및 비밀번호 메모리와 같은 혜택을 받는 대가로 수수료를 부과합니다. 1998년 Confinity로 설립된 PayPal은 2002년에 기업공개(IPO)를 실시했습니다. 그해 말에는 eBay의 전액 출자 자회사가 되었으며, 가치는 ...
Venmo
venmo.com
지불하다. 지불. 가게. 공유하다. Venmo는 학생부터 중소기업까지 모든 사람이 더 쉽게 돈을 벌 수 있게 해주는 디지털 지갑입니다. 6천만 명 이상의 사람들이 빠르고 안전한 소셜 결제를 위해 Venmo 앱을 사용하고 있습니다.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer는 온라인 송금, 디지털 결제 서비스를 제공하고 고객에게 운전 자본을 제공하는 미국 금융 서비스 회사입니다.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe은 미국 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 금융 서비스 및 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다. 이 회사는 주로 전자상거래 웹사이트와 모바일 애플리케이션을 위한 결제 처리 소프트웨어와 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스(API)를 제공합니다.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 금융 서비스, 판매자 서비스 통합업체 및 모바일 결제 회사입니다. 이 회사는 소프트웨어 및 하드웨어 결제 제품을 판매하고 중소기업 서비스로 확장했습니다. 이 회사는 2009년 Jack Dorsey와 Jim McKelvey에 의해 설립되었으며 2010년에 첫 번째 앱과 서비스를 출시했습니다. 이 회사는 2015년 11월부터 주식 기호 SQ와 함께 뉴욕 증권 거래소에서 공개 회사로 거래되었습니다.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks는 주로 중소기업을 위해 2ndSite Inc.에서 운영하는 회계 소프트웨어입니다. 데스크톱이나 모바일 장치를 통해 액세스할 수 있는 웹 기반 SaaS(Software as a Service) 모델입니다. 이 회사는 2003년에 설립되었으며 캐나다 토론토에 본사를 두고 있습니다.
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 클라이언트 관리 소프트웨어로 선정되었습니다. 올인원 프로젝트, 송장 발행 및 결제 관리 도구를 사용하여 고객을 더 빠르게 보호하세요. 7일 무료 평가판.
Karbon
karbonhq.com
회계법인을 운영하는 방법. 업무, 고객, 기획, 커뮤니케이션을 한 곳에서. 팀이 사무실에 있든 원격에 있든 Karbon과 함께 있습니다.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Airwallex
airwallex.com
귀하의 비즈니스에 여러 통화로 빠르고 간편하며 저렴한 국제 결제를 할 수 있는 권한을 부여하세요. 지금 무료 계정에 가입하세요.
Melio
meliopayments.com
일반적인 비용 없이 신속하고 간단하게 인보이스를 지불하고 대금을 받으세요. Melio Payments로 현금 흐름을 늘리고 번거로움을 줄여보세요.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless 대시보드에서는 고객을 관리하고, 계획을 설정하고, 자동 이체 결제를 받을 수 있습니다.
Clover
clover.com
당사의 POS 시스템 및 신용 카드 처리를 통해 결제를 수락하고 비즈니스를 운영할 수 있습니다.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie Payments로 비즈니스 성장을 시작하세요. ✓ 15분 안에 결제 수락 ✓ 정직한 가격 ✓ 모든 주요 결제 방법. 지금 지급받기 »
Paystack
paystack.com
아프리카를 위한 현대적인 온라인 및 오프라인 결제. Paystack은 아프리카의 기업이 전 세계 누구에게나 대금을 받을 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay는 크라우드 펀딩 사이트, 마켓플레이스 및 중소기업 소프트웨어 회사와 같은 플랫폼 비즈니스에 API를 통해 통합되고 사용자 정의 가능한 결제 솔루션을 제공하는 미국에 본사를 둔 온라인 결제 서비스 제공업체입니다. 파트너 사기 및 위험 방지 기능을 제공합니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
Fiskl
fiskl.com
모든 중소기업을 위한 모바일 송장(및 기타 다양한 기능) 전문가처럼 비즈니스의 일상 재정을 관리하세요! 무료 계정을 사용할 수 있습니다.
Veem
veem.com
Veem은 Marwan Forzley와 Aldo Carrascoso가 2014년에 설립한 샌프란시스코 기반의 온라인 글로벌 결제 플랫폼입니다. 이전에는 Align Commerce로 알려졌으나 2017년 3월 8일에 Veem으로 이름이 변경되었습니다. 회사는 USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY 및 AUD를 포함하여 100개 국가에서 70개 통화를 서비스합니다. 100개국의 고객이 결제금을 받을 수 있고, 그 중 25개국의 고객이 결제금을 보낼 수 있습니다. 지불은 다양한 레일을 사용하여 전송되며, 지불이 전송될 때 ...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com은 귀하의 비즈니스가 더 많은 고객에게 더 많은 결제 방법과 통화를 제공할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 동급 최고의 신용 카드 및 대체 결제 게이트웨이입니다.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap은 전자상거래, B2B 및 SaaS 기업을 위한 온라인 결제 솔루션으로, 온라인 비즈니스를 위한 글로벌 결제 처리 및 결제 게이트웨이 솔루션을 전문으로 합니다.
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi는 법적 구속력이 있는 전자 서명부터 안전한 온라인 결제 캡처 및 안전한 온라인 신용 카드 승인 캡처에 이르기까지 비즈니스를 종료하는 가장 빠르고 안전한 방법을 제공합니다. 전 세계 수천 개의 기업이 Sertifi를 신뢰하여 비즈니스를 더 빠르게 마감하고, 수익을 빠르게 인식하며, 보안 및 규정 준수를 강화하고, 종이 없는 환경을 구현하고 있습니다.
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong은 전 세계 크로스보더 전자상거래 판매자를 위한 결제 서비스 공간을 혁신하는 핀테크 유니콘입니다. 우리의 글로벌 입지를 활용하여 우리의 사명은 고객이 전 세계 어디에서나 제품을 판매할 수 있도록 지원하는 것입니다. 우리는 고객에게 최고의 서비스를 제공하고 고객의 비즈니스 확장을 돕기 위해 최선을 다하고 있습니다.
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge는 귀하의 비즈니스가 이미 사용하고 있는 시스템 내에서 직접 작동하는 결제 수집 도구 세트입니다.
Introwise
introwise.com
귀하와 귀하의 고객을 위한 간편한 일정 관리. 귀하의 시간은 매우 소중합니다. 비즈니스를 확장하는 데 사용하십시오. 일상적인 일이 원활하게 진행되도록 하겠습니다. 우리는 창의적인 활동을 자유롭게 하여 귀하가 좋아하는 일을 하고 돈을 받는 큰 그림에 대해 생각할 수 있도록 합니다. 이제 드디어 미루어 왔던 모든 프로젝트에 착수할 시간이 생겼습니다. 세션 후 설문지, 비디오 홍보, 보다 흥미로운 프레젠테이션, 충분한 수면 등이 있습니다.
Cushion
cushion.ai
청구서를 제때에 지불하고 초과인출 수수료를 피하세요. 초과인출 없이 자동결제됩니다.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell은 소비자에게 일상생활을 관리하고 채팅을 통해 기업과 거래할 수 있는 기능을 제공합니다.
VersaPay
versapay.com
AR 프로세스의 자동화, 중앙 집중화 및 가시성을 높이는 동시에 고객에게 업계 최고의 경험을 제공하세요.
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion은 고객 관리, 송장 발행 및 결제, 재고 관리, 시간 추적 및 보고와 같은 다양한 기능을 제공하는 간단하고 강력한 현장 서비스 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 이 소프트웨어는 사무실 직원, 기술자 및 고객을 연결하기 위해 데스크톱 및 모바일 앱에서 사용할 수 있습니다.
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong은 중국의 국경 간 판매자에게 서비스를 제공합니다. PingPong은 중국의 크로스보더 판매자에게 보다 빠르고 편리하며 안전한 크로스보더 픽업 서비스를 제공합니다. 해외로 나가는 크로스보더 상인과 중소기업의 포괄적인 요구에 초점을 맞춰 PingPong은 현재 크로스보더 컬렉션, 해외 수집 서비스를 구축했습니다. 무역 B2B 징수 및 납부, 글로벌 인수, 글로벌 유통, 공급망 파이낸싱, 환율 관리, 수출세 환급, 부가세 납세, SAAS 기업 서비스 등 다양한 상품 시스템을 전 과정에 걸쳐 상품 서비스로 제공합니다.
Wallester
business.wallester.com
무료 가상 또는 실제 명함 발급을 시작하고 회사의 지출을 한 곳에서 관리하세요. 지금 등록하시면 하루 만에 VISA IBAN 계좌에 무료로 접속하실 수 있습니다!
Adyen
adyen.com
단일 솔루션으로 엔드투엔드 결제, 데이터, 재무 관리를 모두 지원합니다. 당신의 꿈을 더 빠르게 실현할 수 있도록 도와주는 금융 기술 플랫폼을 만나보세요.
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin은 220개 이상의 통화에 액세스할 수 있는 글로벌 금융 기관 네트워크를 통합하여 국경 간 결제를 간소화하고 통합 재무 솔루션을 제공하는 포괄적인 금융 운영 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 글로벌 금융 운영을 위한 단일 플랫폼을 글로벌 비즈니스에 제공하고, 여러 금융 기관에 액세스하고 국경 간 결제를 즉시 신속하게 처리하여 효율성을 높이고 비용을 절감하며 번거로움 없이 새로운 시장으로 성장합니다. 주요 기능: 220개 이상의 통화, 30개 이상의 결제 레일 및 200개 국가에 대한 액세스 국경 간 결제 가상 다중 통화 카드 가상 계...
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition은 기업이 더 빨리 대금을 받고 더 스마트하게 운영할 수 있도록 지원하는 전문 서비스를 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. Ignition은 제안, 고객 계약, 청구 및 지불 수집을 자동화하고 최적화하여 연체료, 청구되지 않은 작업 및 일상적인 반복 관리를 종료합니다. Ignition은 또한 Gusto, QuickBooks Online, Xero, ProConnect, Karbon, Xero Practice Manager 및 Zapier와 같은 주요 앱과 통합되어 작업 흐름을 자동화하고 귀중한 시간을 확보합니다. 전 세계적으로...
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
ezyCollect 미수금 소프트웨어는 기업이 고객 신용 및 추심 활동을 간소화하고 자동화하며 더 잘 관리할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 지금 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Libeo
libeo.io
Libeo는 중소기업의 지급 계정 처리 및 지불을 단순화하는 임무를 수행하고 있습니다.
Paylivre
paylivre.com
Paylivre is a payments fintech, based in Brazil, that provides cross-border solutions, moving over 8 million dollars monthly and connecting our partners to their Brazilian audience through our payment APIs.
PayDock
paydock.com
Paydock is a payments orchestration platform, that is leading the way in resolving numerous costly issues for merchants who navigate disparate, fast-moving & fragmented payment service (& related) providers. Our innovative API-first technology harmonises payment, fraud, identity & other vendors (suc...
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
eDebit Direct
edebitdirect.com
Credit cards are expensive, and sometimes tough to get, especially for high-risk industries. Our secure system allows you to debit
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
BizPayO
bizpayo.com
BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. 100% compliant and ultra-secure.
Billment
billment.com
Billment™ is an invoice management efficiency tool that integrates with QuickBooks to save you time and money. Billment™ feature stack goes deep, including features like batch processing payments, batch customer automations, scheduled payment processing, and much more. The UX is effortless and custo...
Reap Global
reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping busine...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Easebuzz
easebuzz.in
Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payme...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
Rvvup
rvvup.com
Rvvup is a Payments 3.0 multi-rail payment platform that delivers new real-time open banking and digital currency payments, alongside Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay & BNPL - future proofing businesses with one simple integration, instant settlement, increased conversion and lower fees.
PayOp
payop.com
PayOp is a convenient online payment system for online businessmen of any field of activity that allows you to accept payments using more than 150 methods in all countries of the world*, which will allow your business to grow in new regions.
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Paystand
paystand.com
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify com...
Telleroo
telleroo.com
Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-mo...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Crezco
crezco.com
Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a si...
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.