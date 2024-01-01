Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - 최고 인기 앱
Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
새로운 앱 제출
Asana
asana.com
Asana는 팀이 작업을 구성, 추적 및 관리할 수 있도록 설계된 웹 및 모바일 애플리케이션입니다. Forrester, Inc.는 "Asana는 팀 기반 작업 관리를 단순화합니다"라고 보고합니다. 같은 이름의 회사에서 생산됩니다. (아사나 주식회사) 2008년 Facebook 공동 창립자 Dustin Moskovitz와 전 Google, 전 Facebook 엔지니어 Justin Rosenstein이 설립했습니다. 두 사람 모두 Facebook 직원의 생산성 향상을 위해 노력했습니다. 이 제품은 2012년 4월에 상업적으로 출시되었...
ClickUp
clickup.com
우리의 임무는 세상을 더욱 생산적으로 만드는 것입니다. 이를 위해 우리는 작업, 문서, 목표, 채팅 등 모든 항목을 대체하는 하나의 앱을 만들었습니다.
Coda
coda.io
Coda는 Shishir Mehrotra와 Alex DeNeui가 설립한 클라우드 기반 문서 편집기입니다. 사무실은 벨뷰(Bellevue), 샌프란시스코(San Francisco) 및 마운틴뷰(Mountain View)에 있습니다. 첫 번째 소프트웨어 버전 1.0은 2019년 5월에 출시되었습니다. 이전에는 4년 넘게 비공개 베타 버전이었습니다. Coda는 워드 프로세싱, 스프레드시트 및 데이터베이스 기능을 제공합니다. 스프레드시트, 프레젠테이션, 앱, 문서를 함께 혼합하는 캔버스입니다. 이 소프트웨어는 Slack 및 Gmail과 ...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com은 조직이 작업, 프로젝트 및 팀 작업을 관리할 수 있게 해주는 프로젝트 관리 도구입니다. 2020년 현재 회사는 많은 비기술 조직을 포함하여 100,000개 조직에 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다. 2019년 7월 회사는 19억 달러의 가치 평가를 기준으로 1억 5천만 달러를 모금했습니다. Monday.com은 앱, 모바일 및 음성 부문에서 2020년 생산성 부문 Webby Award를 수상했습니다.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark는 팀을 위한 차세대 작업 공간입니다. 업무의 미래가 여기에 있으며 무료입니다.
Fibery
fibery.io
코드 없이 모든 회사 프로세스를 연결할 수 있는 무한히 유연한 작업 공간입니다. 공간을 만들고, 서로 연결하고, 팀원을 초대하세요 그리고 뭔가 멋진 일을 해보세요.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike의 작업 관리 플랫폼만이 팀에게 모든 작업과 프로젝트에 대한 완전한 가시성과 제어권을 제공합니다. 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어가 이보다 더 협업적이었던 적은 없었습니다.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork의 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어, 헬프데스크, 채팅, 문서 관리 소프트웨어 및 CRM을 사용하여 함께 잘 일하는 효율적인 팀을 만드세요.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice는 인력 리더가 참여도가 높고 성과가 뛰어난 팀을 구축하고, 성공적인 문화를 장려하며, 전략적인 데이터 기반 비즈니스 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원하는 인력 관리 플랫폼입니다.
Hive
hive.com
빠르게 움직이는 팀을 위한 최고의 생산성 플랫폼입니다. 프로젝트를 관리하고, 작업을 추적하고, 모든 규모의 팀과 협업하세요. 지금 14일 무료 평가판을 시작해 보세요.
15Five
15five.com
15Five 소프트웨어는 지속적으로 질문하고 올바른 대화를 시작함으로써 직원의 성과와 참여도를 높입니다.
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
직원이 성장하면 비즈니스도 성장합니다. 우리는 귀하의 사업과 우리 사업의 성공이 사람에게 달려 있다고 믿습니다. 입증된 비즈니스 도구 세트를 통해 귀하의 팀과 비즈니스가 지속적인 성장을 이룰 수 있도록 안내해 드립니다.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome은 성과 관리를 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. OKR 및 목표, 성과 검토, 피드백, 1:1 회의, 참여도 설문조사. 지금 데모하세요.
Profit.co
profit.co
전략 실행을 돕는 OKR 소프트웨어입니다. 목표에 집중하세요. 진행 상황을 측정하세요. 결과를 달성하세요.
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
Hypercontext(이전 Soapbox)는 관리자가 더 나은 일대일, 팀 회의 및 토론을 할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 안건 작성, 회의 관리, 목표 설정, 피드백 받기 등을 모두 한 곳에서 수행할 수 있습니다.
Range
range.co
더 나은 팀워크를 촉진하세요. 팀이 어디에서 일하든 더 연결되고 집중하며 생산성을 유지하세요.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile을 사용하면 장치나 위치에 관계없이 콘텐츠를 안전하게 공유하고 고객 및 내부 팀과 협업할 수 있습니다. 부서와 중소기업에는 고객 및 서로 협력하기 위한 간단하고 안전한 솔루션이 필요합니다. ShareFile을 사용하면 모든 장치를 사용하여 안전하게 파일에 액세스하고, 데이터를 공유하고, 시간을 절약해 주는 워크플로를 만들 수 있습니다. 간단하고 빠른 설정 - IT가 필요하지 않습니다. 모든 장치에서 모든 크기의 파일을 공유하고 전송하세요. 사무실에 있든 이동 중이든 클라우드 스토리지를 통해 언제 어디서나 파일에 안전...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
결과를 조정하고 목적이 있는 작업을 조정하며 분산된 조직 전반에 걸쳐 책임을 부여합니다.
Officevibe
officevibe.com
팀에서 최고의 능력을 발휘하세요. 팀원과 소통하고 신뢰를 쌓을 수 있는 단일 플랫폼입니다. 팀이 최고의 업무를 수행할 수 있도록 문제를 해결하고 강점을 구축하세요.
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan은 모든 PMO의 요구 사항에 맞는 Microsoft Office 365 전략적 포트폴리오, 재무 및 리소스 관리 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software는 전략 실행을 개선하고 성장을 창출하기 위한 성과, 목표 또는 OKR, 피드백, 1:1, 인식, 학습 및 펄스 설문 조사를 포함하는 통합적이고 포괄적이며 지속적인 성과 관리 플랫폼입니다.
Weekdone
weekdone.com
효과적인 OKR 기반 목표 설정, 주간 체크인 및 직원 성과 추적을 통해 조직을 조정하세요. 최대 3명의 사용자로 구성된 팀을 무료로 관리하세요.
Perdoo
perdoo.com
70개 이상의 국가에서 야심 찬 조직이 사용하는 OKR 플랫폼입니다. 영원히 무료입니다. 무제한 목표. 최고의 지원 및 리소스.
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio는 2007년에 설립된 워싱턴주 벨뷰에 본사를 둔 회사로 기술 비즈니스 관리 SaaS(Software as a Service) 애플리케이션을 개발합니다. Apptio 엔터프라이즈 앱은 계획, 예산 책정 및 예측 목적으로 IT 서비스 비용을 평가하고 전달하도록 설계되었습니다. Apptio의 서비스는 CIO가 기술 부서의 스토리지, 애플리케이션, 에너지 사용, 사이버 보안 및 보고 의무를 관리할 수 있는 도구를 제공합니다. 2009년에 이 회사는 Silicon Valley 벤처 캐피탈 회사인 Andreessen Horowit...
Swit
swit.io
Swit은 팀 CHAT과 TASK 관리를 한 곳에서 편리하게 통합한 전사적 팀 협업 플랫폼입니다.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook은 포괄적인 회의 도구에 연결된 체크인, OKR, KPI 및 작업 항목을 통해 회사가 팀에 역량을 부여하는 데 도움이 되는 사람 중심 플랫폼입니다. 이를 통해 관리자는 직원을 확인하고 진행 상황을 공유하고 직원 개발에 대해 논의할 수 있는 전용 공간을 제공하며 팀이 수행하는 모든 작업에 OKR을 통합하여 회사 전체에서 전략을 조정할 수 있습니다. Hirebook의 전략적 제안은 참여도를 향상시키려는 모든 조직에게 성공적인 조합입니다.
Betterworks
betterworks.com
조정, 헌신, 투명성을 통해 조직을 통합하고 직원들이 업무를 수행할 수 있도록 역량을 강화하세요.
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox는 피드백 통찰력 및 성과 도구를 사용하여 관리자를 코칭하여 참여 및 유지를 촉진할 수 있는 참여 및 성과 소프트웨어입니다.
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io는 동급 최고의 OKR 소프트웨어를 제공합니다. 회사에서 목표를 측정하고 성과를 추적하는 방법을 알아보세요.
Tability
tability.app
스프레드시트에서 목표를 달성하세요. 귀찮은 일처럼 느껴지지 않고 목표와 결과에 맞춰 팀을 조정하는 더 스마트하고 간단한 방법입니다.
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR 통합 민첩한 작업 관리 - 작업을 관리하고 비즈니스 결과를 회사 목표와 연결 - 프로젝트 관리 - 작업 관리 - 팀 관리
Quantive
quantive.com
전략을 결과로 전환하기 위한 최고의 플랫폼입니다. 전략적 맥락, 우선순위, 진행 상황을 일상에 포함시켜 비즈니스 잠재력을 더 많이 실현하세요.
Frankli
frankli.io
높은 성과를 내는 조직을 위한 성과 관리 시스템 및 참여 플랫폼. 사람들을 회사, 전략 및 서로 연결합니다. 쉽게 통합됩니다.
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis는 Agile 릴리스 트레인, 릴리스 및 포트폴리오를 계획하고 관리하는 데 사용되는 디지털 프로그램 보드입니다. 프로그램 또는 솔루션 증분 과정에서 조직에 완벽하고 즉각적인 시각화를 제공합니다. Kendis는 JIRA와 통합되어 실시간 양방향 동기화를 제공합니다. Kendis 보드는 다음 용도로 사용할 수 있습니다. P.I 계획(SAFe), 분산된 팀 계획, 종속성 추적, 릴리스 관리, 솔루션 트레인(SAFe), 포트폴리오 관리
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt은 선도적인 조직이 가장 중요한 계획과 이니셔티브를 연결, 관리 및 실행하는 데 사용하는 솔루션입니다.
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches는 최신 액셀러레이터 및 인큐베이터 프로그램을 확장하는 데 필요한 도구를 제공하는 세계에서 가장 진보된 액셀러레이터 관리 플랫폼입니다.
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
실제로 개선을 가져오는 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 당사의 관리 제품군은 더 나은 정렬, 조정 및 의사소통을 위한 도구로서 이사와 관리자가 팀 관리 방식을 개선하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan은 한 곳에서 최고의 성과 관리를 제공합니다. 아이디어를 공유하고, 목표를 만들고, 실시간 피드백을 받으세요.
Jell
jell.com
팀을 하나로 묶는 일일 스탠드업 회의. 목표와 OKR을 관리하세요. Slack, MS Teams, Jira, Github, Trello 등과 통합됩니다. 14일 동안 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh는 특히 원격 팀에서 직원이 쉽게 목표를 달성하고 시기적절한 피드백을 받을 수 있게 해주는 성과 관리 플랫폼입니다. Facebook처럼 보이며 지루한 HR 양식을 작성하는 대신 직원들이 서로의 진행 상황에 대해 좋아요를 누르고 댓글을 달 수 있습니다.
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark는 팀에 프로젝트, 인력 및 프로세스를 관리하기 위한 구성 요소를 제공하는 역동적인 AI 기반 작업 허브입니다. MetaSpark의 다용도 대시보드, 사용자 정의 가능한 템플릿 및 다양한 AI 도구를 사용하여 고유한 워크플로우를 형성하세요. 1000개 이상의 앱과 원활하게 통합하고 팀과 손쉽게 협업하여 MetaSpark의 협업 기능을 활용하여 효과적인 팀워크를 육성하고 놀라운 생산성을 달성하세요. 관리 작업에 매달 60시간 이상을 절약하여 팀이 전략과 실행에 집중할 수 있도록 역량을 강화하세요. 기능: -목록, Ka...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • 전략 기획 • OKR • KPI • 작업(Kanban 포함) • 프로젝트(Gantt 포함) • 화이트보드 • 보고서 • 리드 • 클라이언트 • 참여 • 티켓 • 양식 및 설문 조사 • 360˚ 검토 • 보상 • 출석 • 휴가 • LMS • 🎯전략, OKR 및 KPI를 통해 전략을 실행하고 주요 지표를 효과적으로 달성하여 동료보다 뛰어난 성과를 거두세요. - 버튼 클릭 한 번으로 실시간 보고서 및 KPI 대시보드를 생성하여 민첩한 비즈니스 세계에서 더 빠르고 스마트한 결정을 내리세요. 🙂 보상 시스템,...