Marketplace Software - 최고 인기 앱
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
새로운 앱 제출
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect는 무료 웹 기반 애플리케이션입니다. 이를 통해 어디서나 간단하고 안전한 단일 사이트에서 비즈니스 애플리케이션을 사용하고 관리할 수 있습니다.
Convictional
convictional.com
Convictional을 사용하여 다중 공급업체 B2C 또는 B2B 마켓플레이스를 시작하세요. 우리는 소매업체와 유통업체가 시장 및 생산자 직송을 위해 제3자 공급업체를 소싱, 온보딩 및 통합할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
몇 분 안에 전자상거래 상점을 마켓플레이스로 전환하세요! 100명의 판매자를 등록하고 판매에 대한 커미션을 획득하여 10배 성장하세요. 귀하의 제품군을 완성하고 업계 리더가 되십시오. 제로 재고. 마케팅 비용 제로. 무제한의 상승여력. Shopify Shipturtle에 설치 전 세계 1000개가 넘는 마켓플레이스와 D2C 브랜드의 신뢰를 받고 있습니다.
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER는 브랜드와 소매업체가 협력하여 시즌 및 향후 컬렉션을 쇼핑하고, 실시간 제품 데이터에 액세스하고, 제품 구성을 시각적으로 계획하는 방식을 바꾸고 있습니다.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker는 통합 유형에 관계없이 거래 파트너를 원활하게 연결하는 최고의 다중 공급업체 상거래 플랫폼입니다. 당사의 최신 솔루션은 소매업체와 브랜드가 상거래 플랫폼을 연결, 조정 및 성장시켜 중요한 자사 데이터를 활용 및 분석하고 재고 위험을 줄이며 확장된 제품 구성을 관리함으로써 고객 경험을 제어할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 고객의 상거래 프로그램에 대한 가시성을 향상함으로써 Logicbroker는 혁신적인 성장을 위해 소매업체와 브랜드를 더 효과적으로 포지셔닝할 수 있습니다. 비즈니스 요구와 수요가 변화함에 따라 Logi...
Labra
labra.io
Labra는 ISV와 컨설팅 파트너가 클라우드 하이퍼스케일러를 통해 보다 효율적으로 공동 판매하고 클라우드 마켓플레이스를 통해 더 많은 수익을 창출할 수 있도록 지원하는 세계 최초의 분산 클라우드 상거래 관리 플랫폼입니다. Labra 플랫폼을 사용하면 Cloud Marketplace 비즈니스를 나열, 통합 및 관리하는 데 있어 엔지니어링이 필요 없는 접근 방식을 사용할 수 있습니다. 우리 플랫폼은 모든 데이터를 CRM으로 가져오므로 영업팀은 비즈니스 성장에 집중할 수 있습니다.