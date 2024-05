Help Desk Software - 최고 인기 앱 최고 인기 최근에 추가된 항목

Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.