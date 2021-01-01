대화지능 소프트웨어 - 최고 인기 앱
대화형 지능 소프트웨어는 인간의 언어를 해석하고 응답하도록 설계된 도구 및 기술 제품군입니다. 이 소프트웨어는 자연어 처리(NLP), 기계 학습 및 데이터 분석을 활용하여 대화의 맥락과 뉘앙스를 이해하여 상호 작용을 더욱 생산적이고 통찰력 있게 만듭니다.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google에서 제공하는 Google Cloud Platform(GCP)은 Google이 Google 검색, Gmail, 파일 저장소, YouTube 등 최종 사용자 제품에 내부적으로 사용하는 것과 동일한 인프라에서 실행되는 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 제품군입니다. 관리 도구 세트와 함께 컴퓨팅, 데이터 스토리지, 데이터 분석 및 기계 학습을 포함한 일련의 모듈식 클라우드 서비스를 제공합니다. 등록하려면 신용카드 또는 은행 계좌 세부정보가 필요합니다. Google Cloud Platform은 서비스형 인프라, 서비스형 플랫폼, 서버리스...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk Inc.는 미국 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 고객 서비스 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 뉴욕 증권 거래소에 ZEN 기호로 상장되어 있으며 Russell 2000 지수의 구성 요소입니다. 2007년 덴마크 코펜하겐에서 설립된 Zendesk는 2,000명의 직원을 보유하고 있으며 2017년 현재 150개 국가 및 지역에서 119,000명의 유료 고객에게 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom은 개인화된 메신저 기반 경험을 통해 기업이 더 나은 고객 관계를 구축할 수 있도록 돕는 대화형 관계 플랫폼(CRP)입니다. Intercom은 샌프란시스코에 본사를 두고 있으며 시카고, 더블린, 시드니 및 런던에 추가 사무실을 두고 있습니다. 2017년 2월 현재 Intercom의 월간 활성 사용자 수는 100,000명입니다. 2020년 7월 현재 Intercom에는 Facebook, Amazon 및 Lyft를 포함하여 30,000명 이상의 유료 고객이 있습니다.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon은 이전에 Verizon Wireless라는 이름으로 Verizon Communications의 별도 부서로 운영되었던 미국의 무선 네트워크 사업자입니다.
Tidio
tidio.com
웹사이트 방문자와 즉시 연결하고 유료 고객으로 전환하세요. Tidio 커뮤니케이션 및 마케팅 솔루션을 사용하여 비즈니스를 성장시키세요.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat은 고객과의 대화를 더욱 효과적으로 진행하려는 팀을 위해 제작된 최신 라이브 채팅 소프트웨어입니다. ✓ Freshworks의 Freshchat 라이브 채팅 소프트웨어.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic을 사용하면 성과가 좋은 기사, 랜딩 페이지, 광고, 제품 설명 등을 단 몇 초 만에 매우 쉽게 작성할 수 있습니다.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
실시간 채팅이 없는 웹사이트는 판매 보조원이 없는 매장과 같습니다. 방문자와 대화를 시작하고 그들을 행복한 고객으로 만드세요.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot은 조정 및 새로운 기능을 통해 라이브 스트림의 채팅을 자동화하여 시청자를 즐겁게 하는 데 더 많은 시간을 할애할 수 있는 Twitch, YouTube 및 Trovo용 채팅 봇입니다.
Drift
drift.com
드리프트는 기업이 기업으로부터 구매하는 새로운 방법입니다. 지금 구매를 더 쉽게 만들어주는 대화형 마케팅 및 영업 도구를 완전 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
코드 개발 플랫폼이 없습니다.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
CustomGPT를 통해 맞춤형 AI의 이점을 경험해 보세요. 콘텐츠에 대해 훈련된 AI를 통해 고유한 통찰력과 솔루션을 얻으세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Botpress
botpress.com
놀랍도록 빠른 ChatGPT 챗봇을 구축하세요 🚀. OpenAI를 기반으로 하는 최초의 차세대 챗봇 빌더입니다. 프로젝트나 비즈니스를 위해 ChatGPT와 유사한 봇을 구축하여 작업을 완료하세요. 🎯
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
이메일, 웹 푸시 알림, SMS, Viber 등 마케팅을 자동화하고 모든 전달 채널을 하나의 플랫폼에 결합하세요. © 2021
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified는 기업이 파이프라인을 더 빠르게 생성하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 귀하의 가장 큰 자산인 웹사이트를 활용하여 가장 가치 있는 방문자를 식별하고, 즉시 영업 대화를 시작하고, 회의 일정을 잡고, 아웃바운드 및 유료 트래픽을 전환하고, 구매 의도의 신호를 파악하십시오.
Signals
getsignals.ai
페이지뷰를 고객으로 전환하세요. 현재 귀하의 웹사이트를 검색하고 있는 회사를 알아보고 그들을 고객으로 전환하세요!
Norby AI
norby.io
귀하의 웹사이트에 ChatGPT가 제공하는 챗봇을 사용해 보세요. 제품/서비스 설명, 문서 또는 FAQ를 복사하여 붙여넣으면 Norby가 고객에게 빠르고 정확한 답변을 제공합니다.
Landbot
landbot.io
가장 강력한 노코드 챗봇 빌더 수익을 늘리고, 운영 비용을 절감하고, 고객을 만족시키십시오.
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip은 디지털 다운로드 및 멤버십을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 기술적인 능력이 필요하지 않습니다. 나만의 올인원 디지털 매장을 만들어보세요. 자유롭게 시도하세요!
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus를 사용하면 어디에 있든 적절한 대상에게 개인화된 메시지를 전달할 수 있습니다.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service는 AI를 기반으로 하는 클라우드 기반 통합 고객 서비스 플랫폼으로, 30개 이상의 디지털, 소셜 및 음성 채널에서 원활한 고객 및 상담원 경험을 제공하고 실시간으로 실행 가능하고 확장 가능한 통찰력을 제공하므로 다른 포인트 솔루션이 필요하지 않습니다. Sprinklr 서비스 – - 고객 만족으로 이어지는 일관된 브랜드 경험을 위해 고객이 선호하는 채널에서 브랜드와 상호 작용할 수 있도록 합니다. - 통합/360 고객 보기로 상담원의 역량을 강화하고 AI의 힘으로 가장 관련성이 높은 응답을 추천하여 상담...
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
고객의 전화를 절대 놓치지 마세요. 부재중 전화를 착신전환하거나 새 번호를 받으시면 AI를 사용해 답변해 드립니다.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 컨택 센터 플랫폼은 귀하의 비즈니스가 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 탁월한 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 오늘 훌륭한 CX를 만나보세요.
Coachvox AI
coachvox.ai
자신의 AI 버전을 만들어 보세요. 당신처럼 코치하고, 멘토링하고, 질문에 대답하세요. 콘텐츠와 스타일에 맞춰 훈련된 AI로 자신을 복제하세요. 청중과 친밀감을 쌓고, 고객에게 가치를 더하고, 팀에 힘을 실어주세요.
Support Guy
supportguy.co
귀하의 비즈니스는 결코 잠들지 않으며 귀하의 지원도 마찬가지입니다. 항상 켜져 있고 항상 이용 가능한 팀원인 ChatGPT 기반 챗봇을 사용하면 고객 문의를 다시는 놓치지 마세요.
Selz
selz.com
온라인 비즈니스를 성장시키세요. 하나의 간단한 플랫폼에서 디지털 제품, 실제 제품 및 서비스를 모두 판매하세요.
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
문서에 대해 훈련된 맞춤형 AI 챗봇 만들기 고객 서비스 운영을 간소화하려는 기업이든 빠르고 효율적인 지원을 원하는 개인이든 상관없이 당사의 AI 봇은 필요한 지원을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Capacity
capacity.com
용량은 전체 기술 스택을 연결하여 질문에 답하고, 반복적인 지원 작업을 자동화하고, 모든 비즈니스 과제에 대한 솔루션을 구축하는 AI 기반 지원 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy는 자동화 및 AI 기반 기술을 통해 비즈니스 생산성과 고객 참여를 향상하도록 설계된 강력한 SMS 및 이메일 통신 플랫폼입니다. 주요 제품에는 팀 받은 편지함, 캠페인, 자동화, AI 통합, 시퀀스, 흐름 및 검토가 포함됩니다. Whippy의 올인원 솔루션은 커뮤니케이션을 간소화하고 여러 도구를 원활하게 대체하며 기업이 생산성을 향상하고 성장을 극대화할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo는 수동적인 웹사이트 트래픽을 활성 리드와 실질적인 비즈니스 성과로 전환하는 전환 플랫폼입니다. 구매 결정의 83%가 온라인에서 이루어지기 때문에 웹사이트 전환 기회가 그 어느 때보다 높아졌습니다. 그러나 대부분의 사이트 방문자는 수동적이며 구매할 준비가 되어 있지 않습니다. 평균적으로 사이트 방문자의 98%는 전환하지 않고 떠납니다. 이러한 낮은 전환율은 성능을 저하시킬 수 있습니다. 따라서 우리는 마케팅 및 영업팀이 더 나은 전환을 이루고 새로운 상업적 효율성을 함께 창출할 수 있도록 조정하고 권한을 부여하는 임무를 ...
Pylon
usepylon.com
빠르게 성장하는 태양광 사업을 위한 태양광 설계 소프트웨어입니다. 2분 안에 고해상도 태양광 판매 제안서를 작성하세요.
AskHandle
askhandle.com
AskHandle로 고객 경험을 변화시키세요. 생성 AI를 사용하여 고객 지원 워크플로를 강화하고 고객을 기쁘게 하세요. 무료로 시작해보세요!
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix: '고객에게 말하는 AI.' 당사의 최첨단 고객 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼을 통해 메시징을 통합하고 응답 속도를 높이며 만족도를 높이세요.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
인공적이지 않은 대화형 AI. 비즈니스에 실질적인 결과를 제공하는 동시에 고객과 의미 있고 개인화된 관계를 구축하세요.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC는 고객이 복잡한 IT 문제에 대한 개방적이고 확장 가능한 모듈식 솔루션을 통해 비즈니스를 운영하고 재창조하도록 돕습니다. BMC는 Forbes Global 50의 86%와 전 세계 고객 및 파트너와 협력하여 미래를 창조합니다. 혁신의 역사, 업계 최고의 자동화, 운영 및 서비스 관리 솔루션을 탁월한 유연성과 결합하여 조직이 시간과 공간을 확보하여 미래의 기회를 포착하는 자율적인 디지털 기업이 되도록 돕습니다.
Vizury
vizury.com
2007년에 출시된 Vizury는 브랜드가 더 높은 퍼널 전환율과 고객 유지율을 달성할 수 있도록 지원하는 성능 중심의 MarTech 솔루션입니다. 창립 이래 당사의 고유한 기술 중심 서비스의 초점은 항상 고객을 브랜드 웹사이트, 모바일 앱 또는 소매점으로 다시 유도하고 신규 고객 확보, 유지 및 브랜드 충성도를 향상시키는 것이었습니다. Vizury의 플랫폼과 비즈니스는 출시 및 글로벌 규모를 달성한 후 2018년 Affle에 인수되었습니다. 문의사항이 있는 경우 [email protected]으로 메일을 보내주세요.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow를 사용하면 맞춤형 퀴즈, 계산기, 평가, 콘테스트, 양식/설문조사, 권장 사항, 여론 조사 및 챗봇을 쉽게 구축하여 리드를 더 잘 획득하고 자격을 부여하고 참여를 유도할 수 있습니다. 개발자나 디자이너가 필요하지 않습니다! Outgrow에는 모바일, 데스크톱, 태블릿에 완벽하게 최적화된 다양한 디자인 템플릿이 있으며 광고, 웹사이트, 모바일 앱, 소셜 미디어, SMS 및 이메일 커뮤니케이션에 쉽게 삽입할 수 있습니다. 또한 전환율을 향상시키기 위해 최적화된 1000개 이상의 사전 제작된 콘텐츠와 퍼널이 있으므로 질문을...
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the...
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly...
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilita...
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a chatbot-building platform to help you set up workflow automation on messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and even your own website. Chatbots have a reputation for being little sidekicks to Customer Service agents. With BotDistrikt, the customer ser...
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create...
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations ...
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is an AI personal assistant that schedules and organizes your meeting according to your calendar preferences.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodserv...
Codar.io
codar.io
Codar.io is an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed to streamline various aspects of online marketing for businesses. It integrates multiple tools and features to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness. These include chatbots for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Wh...
Jekka.ai
jekka.ai
Jekka is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7, speaking like a real human. It swiftly handles customer inquiries, guides purchases, and enhances conversions. Equipped with built-in logic and ticketing systems, Jekka can seamlessly escalate to human assistance when necessary. By leveraging your c...
Howazit
howazit.com
At Howazit we help organizations of all types, sizes, and industries meet customer expectations and walk them through their journey, by enabling simple and, most importantly, relevant communication. Our marketing and operations solutions enable you to interact with customers at relevant touchpoints,...
Hello Moe
hellomoe.co.uk
Hello Moe, is a platform that helps companies connect, communicate & convert, through automated conversation & 1-2-1 human support. Design smooth conversational experiences with our intuitive no-code bot builder. Turn every visit into a conversation. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers t...
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to indivi...
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - чат для сайта, конструктор чат-ботів для месенджерів. * Чат для сайта. * Конструктор чат-ботов. * Розробка чат-ботов.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - G...
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new t...
OCA
ocaindonesia.co.id
OCA is your Omni Communication Assistant. A web-based omni-communication dashboard founded in 2019 and a member of Telkom Group. We provides a real-time communication solution to help you gaining awareness, improve customer experiences and creating comprehensive communication strategy for your busin...