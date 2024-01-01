Collaborative Whiteboard Software - 최고 인기 앱
Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
ClickUp
clickup.com
우리의 임무는 세상을 더욱 생산적으로 만드는 것입니다. 이를 위해 우리는 작업, 문서, 목표, 채팅 등 모든 항목을 대체하는 하나의 앱을 만들었습니다.
Miro
miro.com
Miro는 디지털 메모지를 사용한 브레인스토밍부터 민첩한 워크플로우 계획 및 관리에 이르기까지 분산된 팀이 효과적으로 함께 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 온라인 협업 화이트보드 플랫폼입니다.
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard는 이전에 G Suite로 알려진 Google Workspace의 일부로 Google에서 개발한 대화형 화이트보드 시스템입니다. 2016년 10월 25일에 공식 발표되었습니다. 55인치 4K 터치스크린 디스플레이를 갖추고 있으며 무료 Google Docs 제품군을 통한 교차 플랫폼 지원을 통해 온라인 공동 작업과 호환됩니다. 디스플레이는 벽에 장착하거나 벽에 구성할 수도 있습니다. 서다.
Lucid
lucid.app
Lucid는 팀이 미래를 상상하고 이를 구축할 수 있는 능력을 제공하는 유일한 시각적 협업 제품군입니다.
MURAL
mural.co
우리의 플랫폼과 전문 서비스를 통해 혁신적인 팀은 시각적으로 생각하고 협업하여 중요한 문제를 해결할 수 있습니다. 생각나는 대로 스티커 메모에 적어보세요. 그런 다음 목록, 순서도, 다이어그램, 프레임워크, 방법 및 그림으로 구성하여 팀을 활성화하고 조정하세요.
Scrintal
scrintal.com
마치 미로와 옵시디언이 아이를 낳은 것처럼요. Zettelkasten 방법을 사용하여 원자 노트를 구성하고 연결하세요. 모든 생각을 한 곳에서 확인하고 쉽게 공유하세요.
Gliffy
gliffy.com
UML 다이어그램, 순서도, 와이어프레임 등을 만드세요. 무료 다이어그램 소프트웨어와 온라인 다이어그램 도구는 협업과 커뮤니케이션을 향상시킵니다.
Fibery
fibery.io
코드 없이 모든 회사 프로세스를 연결할 수 있는 무한히 유연한 작업 공간입니다. 공간을 만들고, 서로 연결하고, 팀원을 초대하세요 그리고 뭔가 멋진 일을 해보세요.
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet은 쉽게 공유하고 협업할 수 있는 아름다운 프로젝트를 만들 수 있는 디지털 캔버스입니다. 그것은 종이처럼 작동합니다. 우리는 당신에게 빈 페이지(패들릿)를 제공하며, 당신은 그 위에 원하는 것을 무엇이든 넣을 수 있습니다. 비디오를 드래그하고, 인터뷰를 녹화하고, 셀카를 찍고, 자신만의 텍스트 게시물을 작성하거나 문서를 업로드하는 것만으로 짜잔! 패들릿이 탄생합니다. 맞춤 배경화면과 테마를 선택하여 더욱 아름답게 꾸며보세요. Padlet은 유연하다는 점에서 다른 블로그 도구 및 영감 게시판과 다릅니다. 식료품 목록, 벤 ...
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
모든 것을 설명하는 화이트보드에서 가르치고, 발표하고, 스케치하고, 비디오를 녹화하고, 함께 작업하세요. 다른 도구와 비교할 때, explain Everything은 화이트보드 앱의 만능칼입니다. 고유한 다용성으로 인해 지식을 표현할 수 있는 새로운 가능성이 열리고 시간과 거리의 경계가 허물어져 새로운 풍경을 가로질러 스케치하고 대화하고 공유할 수 있으며 설명하는 방법을 디지털 방식으로 재구성할 수 있습니다. 고품질의 설명 동영상을 만드는 과정을 간편하게 만들어 보세요. 화이트보드 프리젠테이션을 현장에서 또는 멀리서 공유하세요. 무...
Creately
creately.com
프로젝트 브레인스토밍, 계획, 실행 및 분석을 위해 협업할 수 있는 시각적 작업 공간 소프트웨어입니다. 실시간 협업, 무한한 캔버스, 강력한 다이어그램 작성 기능.
Weje
weje.io
무료 팀 협업 플랫폼의 도움으로 가상 온라인 보드에서 무엇이든 수집, 구성 및 공유할 수 있는 새로운 방법입니다.
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
팀 전체를 위한 무한한 캔버스. Conceptboard의 협업 온라인 화이트보드를 사용하여 시각적으로 함께 작업하세요.
Magma
magma.com
Magma를 사용하는 100만 명 이상의 아티스트와 스튜디오로 구성된 커뮤니티에 참여하여 공유 캔버스에 있는 디지털 페인팅을 통해 실시간으로 브레인스토밍하고 아이디어를 생각해 보세요. 브라우저에서 직접 공동 드로잉 세션을 시작하세요. 소프트웨어를 설치할 필요가 없습니다.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars(이전의 Webex Events)는 소규모 세션부터 대규모 글로벌 청중까지 모든 사람을 위한 매력적이고 영향력 있는 경험을 만들 수 있는 확장 가능한 웹 세미나 플랫폼입니다. 웹 세미나를 포괄적이고 매력적이며 대화형으로 만듭니다. • 조정된 Q&A, 실시간 투표, 채팅, 이모티콘 반응 및 동작 인식을 통해 적극적인 참여를 장려합니다. • 세션에 포함된 실시간 통역사를 통해 참석자가 선호하는 언어로 들을 수 있습니다. • 주제에 대해 더 자세히 알아보거나 연결을 장려합니다. 대규모 세션을 통해 전문적이고 맞춤...
Limnu
limnu.com
림누는 최고의 협업 온라인 화이트보드입니다.
Ayoa
ayoa.com
다르게 생각하고, 더 많은 것을 성취하세요. Ayoa는 차이점을 포용하고 창의성을 높이며 결과를 도출하도록 설계된 포괄적인 올인원 마인드 매핑, 화이트보드 및 협업 앱입니다.
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix는 다양한 도구를 통합하여 팀 효율성을 높이고 팀의 자유로운 상상력을 향상시키는 온라인 협업 화이트보드입니다.
Collaboard
collaboard.app
협업이 시각적으로 이루어졌습니다. 이 디지털 화이트보드의 강력한 기능을 알아보고 기업의 작업 방식을 개선하세요.
Cacoo
cacoo.com
순서도, 와이어프레임, UML 모델, 네트워크 다이어그램 등을 생성하고 안전하게 공유하는 온라인 다이어그램 소프트웨어입니다. 사용자 수는 250만 명이 넘습니다. 무료 계정으로 시작하세요!
Switchboard
switchboard.app
더 많은 협업 회의를 위한 공간을 확보하세요. 이미 사용하고 있는 도구를 가져와 팀, 클라이언트, 고객과 함께 작업하세요.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha!에 로그인하세요. 작업 공간. 아직 계정이 없으신가요? 세계 1위 로드맵 소프트웨어의 30일 무료 평가판에 등록하세요.
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
자신있게 효율적인 워크샵을 운영하세요. 맞춤화되고 생산적인 워크샵 경험을 위해 팀을 연결하는 번거로움 없는 플랫폼입니다.
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ는 오늘날의 요구에 맞게 재구성된 온라인 화이트보드로, 온라인에서 공유, 발표 및 협업할 수 있는 무한한 방법을 제공합니다. 무한히 확장 가능한 디지털 작업 공간을 사용하여 회의를 진행하고, 브레인스토밍하고, 마인드맵을 작성하고, 문서를 공유하고, 프레젠테이션을 진행하고, 온라인 수업을 진행하세요.
Bluescape
bluescape.com
회의와 비전에 생기를 불어넣으세요. 시작과 브레인스토밍부터 프레젠테이션과 리뷰까지, Bluescape는 창의적인 아이디어가 번성하는 회의 솔루션입니다.
Allo
allo.io
첫 번째 원격 작업 공간을 만나보세요. 말 그대로 모두가 같은 페이지에 있게 하세요. 지루한 문자 커뮤니케이션에 작별 인사를 하세요. 더욱 인터랙티브하고 몰입감 넘치며 재미있는 커뮤니케이션, 진화를 경험해 보세요. 팀과 협력하는 새로운 방법. 화이트보드, 화상 회의, 문서화, 프로젝트 관리를 한 곳에서 수행할 수 있습니다.
Stormboard
stormboard.com
함께 일하면 더 좋습니다. Stormboard의 공유 작업 공간을 사용하여 더 많은 아이디어를 생성한 다음 해당 아이디어의 우선 순위를 정하고 정리하고 구체화하여 회의, 브레인스토밍 및 프로젝트를 더욱 생산적이고 효과적으로 만드세요.
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks는 안정적인 웹 회의 및 화상 회의 솔루션을 전문적으로 제공합니다. HD 비디오/오디오 채팅, IM, 화면 공유, 녹화, 화이트보드 등의 강력한 기능을 갖춘 클라우드 및 온프레미스 소프트웨어를 제공합니다. 또한 소프트웨어와 통합되어 간단하고 궁극적인 기능을 제공하는 고품질 화상 회의 장치를 제공합니다. 미팅 경험. ezTalks는 귀하의 회의를 보다 쉽고 협업적으로 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
가장 발전된 웹 세미나 소프트웨어. 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능하며 시장에서 독특합니다. 귀하의 비즈니스에 완벽하게 맞춤화된 웨비나를 위한 고급 플랫폼을 사용해 보세요.
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online collaboration platform built by the innovation consultancy, Treehouse Innovation, to facilitate and streamline the process of design thinking and innovation. It helps teams and organizations work together to solve complex problems, develop new ideas, and create innovative sol...
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool with more than 30 activity types that can be easily customized to create and facilitate meetings and workshops to accelerate alignment and improve decision making.
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is the async, guided and individual brainstorming tool that moves your ideas forward, instead of zooming in & out on endless whiteboards. It is like your favorite Miro brainstorming template, but automated, without the need of a facilitator.
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an Interactive Whiteboard best for ►corporate training platforms ►online tutoring businesses ►schools ►educational institutions using whiteboards Use cases we provide solutions for: ►white Labeling /custom domain or subdomain, brand logo and colouring scheme, fully customized landing pa...
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
Ideaflip is a software that makes it easy for a team to quickly turn thoughts into ideas, share and refine them whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world.
DigStack
digstack.com
We are committed to provide you the most engaging and effective digital collaboration solutions. Leverage our powerful, easy to use real-time digital whiteboard at no cost, no credit-card required. Simply collaborate with anybody within or outside of your organization. Exporting your boards is easy,...
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards is a free-form collaboration platform with two-way deep Jira, GitHub, and Confluence integration built for teams looking to improve their remote collaboration and streamline their processes from discovery to project delivery. With powerful features and built-in templates such as user sto...
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prod...
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Draft.io
draft.io
Harness the power of working visually with Draft.io's flexible and collaborative workspace.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Brainstorm - Work through complex ideas and ensure full participation from everyone no matter where they are. Organize - Bring all your apps, files, ideas, and meeting notes into a single living and breathing workspace Collaborate - Keep your teams on track with built in business logic for Agile,...
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow는 사용이 간편하고 다운로드가 필요 없는 최초의 완전 암호화된 화상 회의, 화면 공유 및 대화형 인텔리전스 솔루션입니다. 여러 화면을 동시에 공유하고, 가상 화이트보드에서 브레인스토밍하고, 참석자가 제시된 콘텐츠를 일시 중지하고 확대할 수 있는 기능을 갖춘 CollabNow는 저렴한 가격으로 가상으로 협업할 수 있는 더욱 몰입적이고 안전하며 안정적인 방법을 제공합니다.