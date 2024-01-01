API 생성 소프트웨어 - 최고 인기 앱
API 생성 소프트웨어를 사용하면 사용자는 안전한 환경에서 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스(API)를 신속하게 생성하고 배포할 수 있습니다. 로우 코드 인터페이스를 활용하여 사용자는 API에 대해 원하는 매개변수를 정의할 수 있으며 소프트웨어는 논리 및 구성의 스크립팅을 처리합니다. 이러한 추상화는 API 설계 프로세스를 단순화하여 즉각적이고 안전한 API 생성을 촉진합니다. 이 소프트웨어를 사용하면 사용자는 표준화된 다양한 API 유형을 사용하여 커넥터를 빠르게 설정하여 데이터베이스와 네트워크에서 데이터를 검색할 수 있습니다. API 관리 도구와 함께 사용되는 경우가 많은 API 생성 소프트웨어는 개발자가 API를 모니터링하고 제어하며 수익을 창출하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 일반적으로 내장형 액세스 제어, 속도 제한, 자동 생성 문서 등의 기능이 포함되어 있어 개발자가 고품질 API를 신속하게 생성하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 설계 프로세스를 가속화하는 동시에 개발자는 API 스크립트를 수정하여 논리와 기능을 미세 조정할 수도 있습니다.
새로운 앱 제출
Appsmith
appsmith.com
데이터 문제로 씨름하고, 완벽한 React 라이브러리를 찾고, 모든 것을 처음부터 코딩하지 마세요. Appsmith를 사용하면 내부 도구를 10배 더 빠르게 구축할 수 있습니다.
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura는 신규 및 기존 데이터 소스에 대한 즉각적인 GraphQL 및 REST API를 제공합니다. Hasura를 데이터에 연결하고 1분 안에 API를 받으세요.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip은 API, 예약된 작업, 백엔드 클라우드 기능을 즉시 제공할 수 있는 로우코드 시각적 백엔드 빌더입니다. AI를 기반으로 나만의 워크플로 노드를 만들고, 모든 도구와 데이터베이스에 연결하고, 앱을 위한 확장 가능한 백엔드를 만드세요. BuildShip by Rowy Inc.는 Worklife VC의 Brianne Kimmel, Guillermo Rauch(Vercel CEO), Nat Friedman(Github의 전 CEO), Balaji Srinivasan, AI Grant, Joseph Jacks(OSS C...