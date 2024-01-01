대안 - Sucuri
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify는 웹 애플리케이션 및 정적 웹 사이트를 위한 호스팅 및 서버리스 백엔드 서비스를 제공하는 샌프란시스코 기반의 클라우드 컴퓨팅 회사입니다. 그 기능에는 Netlify Edge 전반에 걸친 Git의 지속적인 배포, 회사의 글로벌 애플리케이션 제공 네트워크 인프라, 서버리스 양식 처리, AWS Lambda 기능 지원 및 Let's Encrypt와의 완전한 통합이 포함됩니다. 무료 및 유료 요금제를 모두 제공합니다. Netlify 고객으로는 Google, Facebook, Verizon, NBC, Samsung, Nike,...
Vercel
vercel.com
최고의 프런트엔드 개발자 경험과 최고의 최종 사용자 성능을 갖춘 웹 프로젝트를 배포하세요.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud는 신뢰할 수 있고 안전한 클라우드 컴퓨팅 도구 및 제품의 통합 세트를 제공하여 여러 지역에 클라우드 인프라, 데이터 센터를 구축하여 비즈니스 글로벌 산업을 강화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Vodlix
vodlix.com
가장 빠른 화이트 라벨 비디오 스트리밍 및 OTT 솔루션. IPTV 및 VOD 요구 사항에 맞는 최고의 클라우드 기반 OTT 솔루션으로 최고 품질의 비디오 스트리밍을 경험해 보세요. Vodlix로 최고의 시청 경험을 즐겨보세요.
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
Bunny.net은 간단하지만 강력한 콘텐츠 전달 플랫폼으로, 무료 SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 및 100% 종량제 가격으로 저렴한 비용으로 초고속 성능을 제공합니다.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath는 텍사스주 댈러스에 본사를 둔 미국의 엣지 컴퓨팅 플랫폼 제공업체입니다. 창립 팀은 2013년 IBM에 인수된 SoftLayer Technologies를 공동 창립한 Lance Crosby가 이끌었습니다.
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
2000년에 설립된 CDNetworks는 인터넷 콘텐츠 및 애플리케이션 전달을 위한 기술, 네트워크 인프라, 고객 서비스를 제공하는 풀 서비스 콘텐츠 전달 네트워크(CDN)입니다. 이 회사는 남미, 인도, 중국을 포함한 신흥 인터넷 시장에 특히 중점을 두고 다국적 콘텐츠 전달 서비스 제공업체로 자리매김하고 있습니다. 회사의 콘텐츠 전송 네트워크는 5개 대륙에 걸쳐 1,500개의 PoP(Point of Presence)로 구성되어 있습니다. 서비스에는 CDN, 비디오 가속, DDoS 보호, 클라우드 스토리지, CASB(클라우드 액세스...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack 파일 업로더 및 파일 업로드 API. 모든 파일을 앱에 업로드, 변환 및 전달할 수 있는 간단한 파일 업로더 및 강력한 API입니다.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai는 미디어 및 소프트웨어 전송, 클라우드 보안 솔루션을 위한 선도적인 콘텐츠 전송 네트워크(CDN) 서비스 제공업체입니다.
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale: 개발자를 위한 이미지, 비디오 및 오디오 API.
Pinata
pinata.cloud
Pinata를 사용하면 전용 게이트웨이 덕분에 IPFS에 간편하게 업로드하고 놀라운 속도로 네트워크에서 콘텐츠를 가져올 수 있습니다.
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud는 CDN, Cloud DNS, 클라우드 보안, 클라우드 데이터 센터, 클라우드 스토리지, VoD, 라이브 스트리밍 및 비디오 광고와 같은 통합 클라우드 서비스를 제공합니다.
NitroPack
nitropack.io
하나의 플랫폼. 모든 속도 최적화. 자동으로. 코드 한 줄도 작성하지 않고도 경쟁사보다 뛰어난 성능을 발휘합니다.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva는 온프레미스든 클라우드든 가장 중요한 데이터와 애플리케이션을 보호하여 완벽한 사이버 보안을 제공합니다.
CDN77
cdn77.com
6개 대륙에 걸쳐 글로벌 서비스를 제공하는 70Tbps+ CDN. 14일 무료 평가판을 통해 콘텐츠 전달을 가속화하고 엣지에서 사용자에게 다가가세요.
CacheFly
cachefly.com
전 세계 어디에서나 더 빠른 콘텐츠 전송으로 경쟁에서 승리하세요! CacheFly는 귀하의 비즈니스에 완벽하게 맞춤화된 안정적인 CDN 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy는 중국에서 더 빠른 웹 성능을 달성하기 위해 웹 사이트를 리엔지니어링하고 재설계하는 SaaS 기반 플랫폼입니다. 이는 사실상 육상, 해상 성능을 달성할 수 있는 현재까지 유일한 웹 호환성 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼은 웹사이트에 연결되어 중국에서 빠르고 완전하며 안전하게 로드되도록 돕습니다. 육상 옵션을 사용할 수 있습니다. Chinafy의 플랫폼은 하드웨어를 추가하거나 코드 줄을 수동으로 수정하거나 새 URL을 추가하지 않고도 중국 내 배송을 위한 모든 인터넷 자산을 가속화, 최적화 및 보호합니다. 지능형 중국별 리소스...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D(www.echo3D.com)는 개발자와 회사가 조직 전체와 그 이상으로 3D 콘텐츠를 실시간으로 저장, 보호 및 공유할 수 있는 3D 자산 관리 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 3D 우선 콘텐츠 관리 시스템(CMS)과 전송 네트워크(CDN), 자산 압축 및 변환 도구, 그리고 개발자와 조직이 실시간으로 3D 콘텐츠를 관리, 처리 및 스트리밍할 수 있도록 확장 가능한 BaaS 인프라를 제공합니다. 장치. 우리는 플랫폼을 사용하여 실시간 3D 경험(의료, 엔터테인먼트, 소매, 게임, 마케팅, 교육 등)을 만들고 대화형 콘텐츠를 관리하...
Edgio
edg.io
1초 미만의 동적 웹사이트를 위한 인프라입니다. 프런트엔드 개발, 배포, 미리보기, 실험, 모니터링 및 실행 - 1분 안에 무료로 배포하세요. 이전에는 Layer0
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
2003년에 설립된 AccuWeb Hosting은 미국 뉴저지주 Old Tappan에 본사를 둔 웹 호스팅 회사로 전 세계 고객에게 가장 저렴하고 안정적인 웹 호스팅 솔루션을 제공합니다. AccuWeb Hosting은 14년 이상의 경험을 보유한 부채 없는 개인 소유 회사입니다. 현재 AccuWeb Hosting은 101,025명 이상의 만족스러운 고객에게 서비스를 제공하고 있습니다. AccuWeb Hosting의 온라인 지원 직원은 연중무휴 24시간 열려 있습니다. 귀하의 편의를 위해 지원 티켓을 제출하거나 실시간 온라인 채팅에 ...
Imgix
imgix.com
AI로 미디어의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하세요. 매력적인 이미지와 비디오를 생성, 변환 및 최적화하여 비교할 수 없는 시각적 경험을 제공합니다.