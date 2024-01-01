StreetArtNews

StreetArtNews

Rom Levy가 2009년에 설립한 StreetArtNews는 거리 예술, 그래피티 및 관련 문화 운동에 대한 포괄적인 보도를 제공하는 도시 예술 전문 간행물입니다. 거리 예술 세계에 대한 확실한 가이드로서 뉴스, 전시 리뷰, 예술가 인터뷰 및 심층 분석을 제공합니다. 편집장인 Levy가 이끄는 편집팀은 예술 ​​애호가와 전문가 모두가 신뢰할 수 있는 소스로 플랫폼을 구축했습니다.

