SolarEdge Monitoring

웹사이트: solaredge.com

언제 어디서나 SolarEdge 사이트를 모니터링하세요 SolarEdge 모니터링 애플리케이션을 사용하면 PV 설치자와 시스템 소유자가 이동 중에도 모바일 장치에서 직접 원격 모니터링을 수행할 수 있습니다. 이 앱을 통해 사용자는 실시간 온라인 데이터를 볼 수 있어 컴퓨터가 없어도 태양광 발전 현장의 성능을 최신 상태로 유지하여 최대 태양 에너지 수확을 보장할 수 있습니다.

