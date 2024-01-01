대안 - Snoopreport
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr(tumblr로 표시되고 "tumbler"로 발음됨)는 David Karp가 2007년에 설립했으며 현재 Automattic이 소유하고 있는 미국의 마이크로블로깅 및 소셜 네트워킹 웹사이트입니다. 이 서비스를 통해 사용자는 멀티미디어 및 기타 콘텐츠를 짧은 형식의 블로그에 게시할 수 있습니다. 사용자는 다른 사용자의 블로그를 팔로우할 수 있습니다. 블로거는 자신의 블로그를 비공개로 설정할 수도 있습니다. 블로거의 경우 웹사이트의 많은 기능은 "대시보드" 인터페이스에서 액세스됩니다. 2019년 8월 12일 현재 Tumbl...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly(feedly 스타일)는 iOS 및 Android를 실행하는 다양한 웹 브라우저와 모바일 장치를 위한 뉴스 수집기 애플리케이션입니다. 클라우드 기반 서비스로도 이용 가능합니다. 사용자가 사용자 정의하고 다른 사람과 공유할 수 있도록 다양한 온라인 소스의 뉴스 피드를 컴파일합니다. Feedly는 2008년 DevHD에서 처음 출시되었습니다.
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite는 Ryan Holmes가 2008년에 만든 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼입니다. 시스템의 사용자 인터페이스는 대시보드 형태이며 Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn 및 YouTube에 대한 소셜 네트워크 통합을 지원합니다. 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 Hootsuite는 토론토, 부쿠레슈티, 멕시코 시티를 포함한 13개 지역에 약 1,000명의 직원을 두고 있습니다. 이 회사는 175개국 이상에서 1,600만 명 이상의 사용자를 보유하고 있습니다.
Planoly
planoly.com
컴퓨터와 휴대폰에서 Instagram 게시물을 관리, 계획, 예약하세요. 응집력 있는 Instagram 피드를 만들고 여러 Instagram 계정을 관리하세요.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social을 통해 소셜 미디어가 귀하의 비즈니스를 어떻게 성장시킬 수 있는지 다시 생각해 보세요. 당사의 소셜 미디어 관리 도구가 실제로 작동하는 모습을 확인하세요. 지금 바로 무료 평가판을 시작해 보세요.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio는 모든 틈새 시장이나 시장에서 비즈니스를 위해 콘텐츠 큐레이션 블로그와 소셜 미디어를 손쉽게 만들 수 있는 콘텐츠 검색 도구를 제공합니다.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics는 기업이 고객, 제품, 브랜드, 직원 경험에 대한 통찰력을 한 곳에서 포착하고 그에 따라 조치를 취할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
마케팅 팀처럼 느껴지는 도구입니다. Tailwind는 소셜 미디어 마케팅의 가장 어려운 부분을 자동화하여 더 스마트하고 빠르게 성장할 수 있도록 해줍니다.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
체계적으로 정리하고, 시간을 절약하고, 받은 편지함, 게시, 보고, 모니터링 및 팀 공동 작업 도구를 쉽게 관리할 수 있게 해주는 사용하기 쉬운 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Sendible
sendible.com
소셜 미디어에서 브랜드 스토리를 높이세요. 고객 및 팀과 협력하여 모든 플랫폼에서 콘텐츠의 성공을 계획, 게시 및 측정합니다.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch는 영국 브라이튼에 본사를 둔 디지털 소비자 정보 회사입니다. Brandwatch는 Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews 및 BuzzSumo 등 6가지 제품을 판매합니다. Brandwatch Consumer Research는 "셀프 서비스 애플리케이션" 또는 서비스형 소프트웨어로, 기업에 정보를 제공하기 위해 소셜 미디어 데이터를 보관하고 특정 세그먼트를 추적하여 브랜드의 온라인 존재를 분석할 수 있는 수단을 제공합니다. 이 도구의 적용 범위에는 블로그,...
Awario
awario.com
무료로 브랜드 모니터링을 시작해 보세요! 웹 소스에서 언급을 추적하고, 경쟁사를 분석하고, 틈새 영향력자를 모니터링하고, 소셜 네트워크에서 리드를 찾으세요!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc.는 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스에 본사를 둔 셀프 서비스 클라우드 기반 비즈니스 인텔리전스 애플리케이션 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 이 회사는 비즈니스 인텔리전스의 다양한 통합 소스에서 데이터를 분석, 변환 및 보고하도록 설계된 비즈니스 대시보드 앱을 만든 것으로 유명합니다. 모든 비즈니스 지표를 한 곳에서 추적하고 모니터링하는 프리미엄 애플리케이션입니다. 핵심 시장은 여전히 미국에 있지만 Cyfe는 전 세계적으로 확장해 왔으며 현재 전 세계 15개국에서 운영되고 있습니다.
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker는 전 세계 브랜드와 대행사가 권장하는 매우 강력한 소셜 미디어 분석 도구이자 소셜 미디어 모니터링 도구입니다.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
팀을 위한 독점적인 통찰력과 동급 최고의 관리 도구를 사용하여 Instagram, Facebook, Twitter 및 LinkedIn의 인지도를 높이세요. 14일 무료 평가판을 시작하세요.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole은 Twitter, Instagram 및 Facebook에 대한 해시태그 추적을 통해 실시간 데이터를 제공하는 해시태그 분석 및 소셜 미디어 분석 회사입니다.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
고객은 Dataminr의 AI 플랫폼을 사용하여 영향력이 큰 이벤트 및 새로운 위험에 대한 조기 신호를 확인하고 자신 있게 대응하고 위기를 보다 효과적으로 관리합니다.
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24를 사용하면 웹에서 귀하의 브랜드에 대한 언급에 즉시 액세스할 수 있습니다.
eclincher
eclincher.com
귀하에게 꼭 필요한 유일한 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼인 eclincher를 만나보세요! 소셜 미디어를 정복하고 소셜 미디어 마케팅 업무를 통제하세요!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc.는 인바운드 이메일 보안, 아웃바운드 데이터 손실 방지, 소셜 미디어, 모바일 장치, 디지털 위험, 이메일 암호화, 전자 검색 및 이메일을 위한 서비스 및 제품으로서의 소프트웨어를 제공하는 캘리포니아주 서니베일에 본사를 둔 미국 기업 보안 회사입니다. 보관.
Mention
mention.com
청중의 의견을 듣고, 뛰어난 게시물을 게시하고, 고객에게 응답할 수 있는 올인원 도구를 사용해 보세요.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
대규모 소셜 미디어에서 고객과 소통하세요. Statusbrew는 소셜 받은 편지함을 통합하고, 팀을 하나로 모으고, 자동화된 작업 흐름을 생성하는 소셜 미디어 참여 도구입니다. 그리고 더 많은 것이 있습니다.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
TV, 라디오, 뉴스, 팟캐스트, 소셜 미디어를 위한 동급 최고의 미디어 모니터링 서비스와 업계에서 가장 정확한 미디어 연락처 데이터베이스입니다.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
팀이 소셜 미디어 채널을 관리하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 콘텐츠 예약, 성과 분석, 참여 관리, 경쟁사 모니터링을 위한 확장 가능한 협업 워크플로를 구축하세요.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
디지털 고객 여정을 최적화하세요. 고객 경험 소프트웨어와 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어로 구성된 Emplifi의 통합 플랫폼은 CX 격차를 해소합니다.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
실적이 가장 좋은 콘텐츠를 찾아보세요. 중요한 영향력 있는 사람들과 협력하세요. 콘텐츠 통찰력을 사용하여 아이디어를 생성하고, 고성능 콘텐츠를 만들고, 성과를 모니터링하고, 영향력 있는 사람을 식별하세요. BuzzSumo는 80억 개의 기사, 4,200만 개의 웹사이트, 300,000개의 참여, 500,000명의 언론인 및 4억 9,200만 개의 질문에 대한 콘텐츠 마케팅 데이터를 통해 50만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자의 전략을 강화합니다.
SentiOne
sentione.com
대화형 보이스봇과 챗봇을 통해 AI 기반 온라인 청취와 고객 서비스 자동화의 미래를 알아보세요.
Exolyt
exolyt.com
기업이 TikTok 계정을 분석하고, 통찰력 있는 보고서를 얻고, 데이터를 내보내는 데 도움이 되는 최고의 TikTok 분석 도구입니다.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions는 인터넷 구석구석을 파헤쳐 누구에게나 어떤 것에 대해 언급된 모든 브랜드를 찾습니다. 브랜드 및 미디어 모니터링, 경쟁사 감시, 평판 관리, 웹 및 소셜 청취 등에 사용하세요!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
모든 소셜 미디어 활동을 관리, 모니터링 및 측정하는 B2B 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼입니다. B2B 마케팅 목표를 달성하세요. 데모를 예약하세요.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi는 다양한 지역의 브랜드를 위한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, Anytime Fitness와 같은 기업이 모든 마케팅 채널에서 현지 고객과 소통할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial은 여러 위치와 프로필을 가진 기업을 위한 소셜 미디어 관리 솔루션입니다. 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 모든 게시, 광고, 참여, 리뷰 및 보고를 관리하세요. MavSocial은 여러 위치에 있는 기업이 지역 타겟팅 Facebook 광고를 빠르고 쉽게 만들 수 있는 고유한 기능을 제공합니다. MavSocial은 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google 비즈니스 프로필 및 Tumblr를 지원합니다.
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
더 나은 대화를 통해 브랜드를 성장시키세요. 소셜 미디어에서 더 나은 대화 관리를 통해 브랜드를 보호하고 활발한 온라인 커뮤니티를 육성하세요.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
대중이 어떤 주제에 어떻게 참여하는지 이해하세요. 웹과 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸친 7년 이상의 공개 참여 데이터를 분석하고 보고합니다.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
커뮤니케이션 팀을 위한 실시간 미디어 모니터링. 웹 및 소셜 콘텐츠의 실시간 피드를 공개 참여 데이터와 결합하여 중요한 콘텐츠를 식별하고 예측합니다.
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES는 사용자가 산업 혁신을 활성화하고 성과를 촉진하는 통찰력을 얻을 수 있도록 정보 인텔리전스를 공개하는 데이터 과학 기능을 제공합니다.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
Reputation
reputation.com
상호 작용의 세계에는 행동 플랫폼이 필요합니다. 리뷰, 좋아요, 목록, 댓글, 클릭 등의 피드백을 경쟁 우위로 전환하세요.
Akio.Cx
akio.com
Akio.cx, the omnichannel contact centre software: Akio Unified platform (phone, e-mail, chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter + IA + API...) for Call & Contact Centers + Akio TWS module for collaboration and Akio Insights module for Voice of the Customer and Réputation.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...