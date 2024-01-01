Smart Assessor

웹사이트: smartassessor.co.uk

Smart Assessor는 견습 표준, 연수생, NVQ, AEB, SQA, 상업 과정 등을 위한 학습 여정 전반에 걸쳐 진행 상황을 추적하는 뛰어난 e-포트폴리오 기술 분야의 시장 리더입니다. Smart Assessor는 맞춤형 고용주 과정을 설계하는 데 쉽게 적용할 수 있는 프레임워크 자격과 표준을 모두 갖춘 '즉시 사용 가능한' 제품입니다. Smart Assessor e-포트폴리오는 견습생, 고용주, ​​평가자, 멘토, 교육자, 품질 보증자 및 관리자가 지식, 기술 및 행동의 진행 상황을 추적하고, 직업 훈련 20%를 관리하고, 게이트웨이 평가를 모니터링하여 Ofsted 감사 준수로 종이 포트폴리오를 제거하는 데 사용됩니다. 대시보드. 학습자가 평가자, 멘토 및 교사와 협력하여 서류 없이 과정을 완료할 수 있는 수상 경력이 있는 온라인 포트폴리오입니다. 학습자는 평가자와 고용주가 전자적으로 검토한 기술, 지식 및 행동을 입증할 수 있습니다. 고용주 표준은 최종 평가에 대한 게이트웨이를 통해 진행 상황을 추적하고, 프레임워크는 성공적인 적시 완료를 보장하기 위해 단위 진행 상황을 추적합니다. 주요 기능에는 전자 양식, 디지털 서명, 오프라인 앱, 스마트 웹 회의실, 디지털 증거 라이브러리, 온라인 리소스, 학습자 중심 활동, 온라인 대화형 학습 계획, 고용주 대시보드, 게이트웨이 관리자, 코스 템플릿, 내부 품질 보증 샘플링 계획, 검토가 포함됩니다. 스케줄러, 스킬 스캔, EILP, 진행 상황 지도 및 더 많은 풍부한 기능을 통해 뛰어난 전달력을 제공합니다.

