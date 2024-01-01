SlidesPilot

SlidesPilot

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: slidespilot.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 SlidesPilot의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

idesPilot은 전문적인 프레젠테이션과 슬라이드쇼를 즉시 만들 수 있는 AI 기반 프레젠테이션 도구입니다. 간단히 주제를 입력하면 SlidesPilot의 AI가 몇 초 만에 잘 구성된 슬라이드를 생성합니다. 선택할 수 있는 아름다운 템플릿이 많이 있으므로 직장, 학교 또는 개인용으로 사용할 세련된 프레젠테이션을 빠르게 만들 수 있습니다. SlidesPilot은 Google Slides 및 PowerPoint와 모두 호환됩니다.

웹사이트: slidespilot.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 SlidesPilot에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Magic Slides

Magic Slides

magicslides.app

GPT for Slides

GPT for Slides

gptforslides.app

Slidemodel

Slidemodel

slidemodel.com

SlidesCarnival

SlidesCarnival

slidescarnival.com

PresentationGPT

PresentationGPT

presentationgpt.com

Slidesgo

Slidesgo

slidesgo.com

Google Slides

Google Slides

google.com

Good AI

Good AI

the-good-ai.com

Beekast

Beekast

beekast.com

SlideServe

SlideServe

slideserve.com

Premast

Premast

premast.com

Powerpresent AI

Powerpresent AI

powerpresent.ai

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침