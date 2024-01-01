SlashDreamer

SlashDreamer는 Notion 플랫폼 내에서 직접 이미지 생성을 용이하게 하는 AI 도구입니다. 이 도구는 주로 사용자가 제공한 프롬프트를 기반으로 주문형 이미지를 생성하여 Notion 페이지의 시각적 매력을 풍부하게 하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 기능은 전용 명령 '/dream'과 필요한 이미지에 대한 설명을 통해 호출됩니다. 그러면 SlashDreamer가 적절한 그림을 생성하여 사용자 텍스트 아래에 삽입하라는 메시지가 표시됩니다. 설명이 완료되면 프로세스가 종료되고 마침표가 표시됩니다. 이 도구의 목적은 이미지 생성을 Notion과 원활하게 통합하여 시각적으로 상세하고 설명적인 페이지를 생성하려는 사용자에게 없어서는 안 될 자산으로 만드는 것입니다. SlashDreamer가 서면 프롬프트를 Notion 인터페이스 내에서 직접 AI 생성 이미지로 대체한다는 점은 주목할 가치가 있습니다. 기술적인 측면에서 SlashDreamer는 Stable Diffusion 및 Dalle-E를 포함한 고급 기계 학습 모델을 활용하여 이미지를 생성합니다. 계산 비용을 충당하기 위해 서비스가 지불되는 동안 생성된 이미지에 대한 권리는 Stable Diffusion에서 제공하는 조건에 따라 사용자가 보유합니다.

