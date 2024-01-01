Skillcrush
Skillcrush is a woman-owned, independent, online coding & design school founded in 2012. Skillcrush has a mission: to empower career changers—with a special focus on women and BIPOC—with the technical skills they need to transition into higher-earning, more fulfilling and flexible careers in tech. Skillcrush offers both free and paid programs. The flagship Break Into Tech + Job Guarantee program, available for a one-time fee of only $2,499 or 12 monthly installments of $249, is one of the most affordable comprehensive job-training programs in the market. The Break Into Tech program prepares students for entry level positions in front end development and design. Once students complete the technical skill building portion, they receive 180 days of hands-on job search support including 1-on-1 and group coaching, and the opportunity to interview with Skillcrush employer partners. Skillcrush is an open enrollment school, no application necessary, and to date, has trained over 20,000 students, and has an over 90% success rate of placing students in qualified jobs with an average time to get hired of only 8-10 weeks. In addition, Skillcrush offers tuition assistance for people who are unemployed, full-time students, and current or former military service members. If any of these describe you, we encourage you to email [email protected] to discuss your payment options.
