SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to Lucene 30x more queries & docs per $ spent than other SaaS

카테고리 :

웹사이트: seekstorm.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 SeekStorm에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.