Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can engage customers with multimedia content, generate leads via print media, measure print media ROI, and reduce printing footprint and costs. Scanova is compliant with ISO 27001:2013, SOC2, and GDPR, and is used by the best global brands and institutions across 100+ countries.

