웹사이트: robofy.ai

Robofy is a versatile AI chatbot builder designed for website integration. It offers personalized chatbot creation, utilizing website content to deliver automated responses to visitor queries. The Robofy AI Chatbot operates by training on website content, including documents, PDFs, and web pages. Users can input URLs or directly type content for training, allowing the chatbot to automatically respond to queries based on this data. Robofy is primarily used for enhancing customer support on websites. By providing 24/7 automated assistance, it addresses customer queries instantly, improving user experience and engagement. Robofy offers a chatbot widget with customizable features like colors, language, and positioning. It includes functionalities like chat history, suggested FAQs, and super-quick replies. The platform also offers a WordPress plugin for seamless integration with WordPress-based websites. Robofy is designed for easy integration and use, with no credit card required for its free plan. It supports automatic chatbot training and provides options for manual content input for training purposes.
카테고리:
Productivity
챗봇 소프트웨어

