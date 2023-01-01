대안 - Respondent Participant
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight 플랫폼인 UserTesting을 통해 온라인 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 유용성 테스트 및 연구 도구입니다. G2의 최고의 CX 산업 소프트웨어입니다.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
구독이나 월별 요금이 필요 없는 사용자 테스트 도구를 사용한 만큼 지불하세요. 테스터당 단 30달러로 고품질 테스터 패널로부터 더 나은 통찰력을 얻으세요.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout의 질적 연구 플랫폼은 모바일 앱과 10만 명이 넘는 열정적인 참가자를 사용하여 실시간 비디오를 효율적으로 캡처하고 통찰력을 쉽게 제공합니다.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
비동기식 영상 대화를 하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 커뮤니티를 참여시키고, 새로운 인재를 모집하고, 더 나은 리드를 창출하는 등 다양한 활동을 해보세요.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
당사의 최첨단 사용자 연구 플랫폼과 160만 명 이상의 글로벌 패널을 활용하여 고객 및 사용자 경험을 개선하십시오.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Senja
senja.io
회원평가를 수집하는 것이 이보다 더 쉬울 수는 없습니다. 텍스트와 비디오 추천을 수집하세요. 어디서나 공유하세요. 더 많은 방문자를 전환하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
당사의 AI 기반 실시간 비디오 연구 플랫폼을 통해 MR, UX 및 CX 팀은 일상 생활의 맥락에서 사람, 제품 및 경험을 이해할 수 있습니다. 우리가 지원하는 연구원, 디자이너 및 제품 관리자는 발견/탐색/생성 연구 - 일기 연구 - 모바일/디지털 민족지학 - 사용자 페르소나 여행 연구 - 여정 매핑 - 서비스 사파리를 포함한 다양한 발견 연구 방법론을 위해 B2C 및 B2B 맥락에서 Indeemo를 사용합니다. - 구매 경로 - 구매자 결정 여정 혼합 방법 연구 - 인터뷰를 위한 사전 작업 / 포커스 그룹 - 비디오 사용성 / ...