대안 - Recurly
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon은 아티스트와 창작자가 쉽게 수익을 지급받을 수 있는 멤버십 플랫폼입니다. 월간 400만 명 이상의 후원자로부터 급여를 받는 200,000명 이상의 크리에이터 대열에 합류하세요.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe은 미국 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 금융 서비스 및 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다. 이 회사는 주로 전자상거래 웹사이트와 모바일 애플리케이션을 위한 결제 처리 소프트웨어와 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스(API)를 제공합니다.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
귀하의 비즈니스를 운영하는 데 필요한 강력한 소프트웨어 도구입니다. 단일 패키지로 양식 작성, 이메일 마케팅, 청구, 자동화 등과 같은 비즈니스에 중요한 애플리케이션에 액세스하세요.
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
성장하는 비즈니스를 위해 제작된 구독 청구 소프트웨어입니다. 고객 구독 청구 수명 주기를 처음부터 끝까지 처리하세요. 반복 청구를 자동화하고, 구독을 관리하고, 전문적인 세금 준수 송장을 보내고, 언제나 정시에 대금을 받으세요.
2Checkout
2checkout.com
언제 어디서나 온라인으로 결제를 수락하세요. 2Checkout.com은 신용카드, PayPal 및 직불카드를 사용할 수 있도록 도와주는 온라인 결제 처리 서비스입니다.
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
모든 규모의 회사를 위한 회계 및 재무 관리 소프트웨어에 대한 AICPA의 최초이자 유일한 우선 제공업체를 통해 ROI를 높이고 조직을 변화시키십시오.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring은 소프트웨어 및 기타 온라인 디지털 제품을 판매하는 회사를 위한 전체 서비스 전자 상거래 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다.
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl을 사용하면 블로그, 소셜 미디어 또는 링크를 붙여 넣을 수 있는 모든 곳에서 청중에게 직접 디지털 제품을 쉽게 판매할 수 있습니다.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
수익 성장 및 제휴 플랫폼 PayKickstart는 글로벌 역량을 갖춘 시장에서 가장 완벽한 결제, 반복 청구, 제휴 관리 및 유지 솔루션입니다. 이는 회계, 제품/개발, 마케팅 팀의 확장과 같습니다.
Younium
younium.com
Younium은 확장 가능한 구독 비즈니스를 운영하기 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 여기에는 B2B 회사를 위한 구독 관리, 구독 청구, 결제, 재무 및 구독 대시보드가 포함됩니다.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Paddle
paddle.com
B2B 및 B2C SaaS가 글로벌 전환을 늘리고, 이탈을 줄이고, 규정을 준수하고, 빠르게 확장할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Subbly
subbly.co
Subbly는 모든 구독 비즈니스 모델을 시작, 실행 및 성장시킬 수 있는 올인원 상거래 플랫폼입니다. 지금 2주 무료 평가판을 시작해 보세요.
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo는 B2C 및 B2B 전자상거래, 주문 관리, 개인화 및 POS(Point of Sale)에 대해 신뢰할 수 있는 통합 상거래 솔루션을 제공합니다.
EQUP
equp.com
편리하고 저렴하며 효과적입니다. 진정한 성능을 발휘하는 프리미엄 CRM 소프트웨어! 마케팅, 영업, 청구 운영을 자동화하여 스마트 CRM을 뛰어넘는 EQUP으로 비즈니스 역량을 강화하세요. 올인원 소프트웨어에서.
Rainex
rainex.io
Rainex는 구독 생성, 송장 발행 및 모든 일상적인 청구 프로세스 자동화를 위한 간단하고 유연한 기능을 갖춘 플랫폼입니다.
Abowire
abowire.com
구독을 관리하기 위해 회계 소프트웨어를 사용하지 마십시오. Abowire와 함께 올바른 방법으로 실천해보세요! Abowire는 유럽에서 구독을 판매하는 독일 Abo-플랫폼입니다. 반복 수익을 늘리고 기술 운영 비용을 4배 절감합니다. 가입자 온보딩, 결제 및 송장 발행, 다중 청구 및 가격 책정 등을 관리합니다. B2B 및 B2C 고객의 구독을 판매하여 다중 테넌트 솔루션으로 조직을 강화하십시오. 우리의 전문가들은 귀하의 비즈니스 성장을 돕기 위해 기다리고 있습니다.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora는 구독 관리 분야의 선두주자입니다. Zuora의 고급 청구 도구 제품군을 사용하여 성공적인 구독 비즈니스를 구축하고 성장시키세요.
Stykite
stykite.com
Stykite is a full-stack subscription management platform that let's you launch & scale your saas product to new geographies. The payment gateways are pre-integrated and stykite also owns sales tax, risk and any other compliance.
SimpleCirc
simplecirc.com
SimpleCirc is affordable, cloud-based, subscriber management software for small and medium sized magazine & newspaper publishers. Quickly and easily add, renew and update your subscribers. Take orders online. Sell back issues and promotional items. Give your subscribers access to your digital conten...
Rebill
rebill.com
Rebill es una solución para cobros recurrentes y automatización financiera en América Latina. Los comerciantes pueden empezar a vender suscripciones y membresías en minutos mediante una página de pago “plug-and-play” pre-fabricada y gestionar sus procesos financieros desde un único lugar.
PayRequest
payrequest.io
PayRequest is a No-Code Billing & Subscriptions Platform for SaaS Businesses and SMBs. PayRequest integrates with payment gateways like Stripe, Mollie, PayPal and more, to offer payment solutions like payment links, payment pages, subscriptions, donation pages and more. Send your payment requests vi...
Pelcro
get.pelcro.com
Pelcro is an all-in-one Subscription & Membership Management Platform. A comprehensive and self-serve platform with no code required but has all of the development tools to provide ultimate flexibility. Top Pelcro Features: - Easily create subscriptions and e-commerce products in one place - Easily ...
Nummuspay
nummuspay.com
Nummuspay’s subscription management and credit card processing platform manages all parts of the revenue lifecycle for subscription and recurring revenue businesses.
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superfast headless commerce for product-obsessed brands and agencies. Craft unique and memorable product experiences and sell your products on any channel, at any scale, in any way you dream it.
circuly
circuly.io
circuly is a circular-economy B2B SaaS for websites that makes renting out physical products as easy and profitable as selling them. circuly offers everything companies need to successfully launch and scale their subscription / product-as-a-service model.
Buzops
buzops.com
Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...
Aria Systems
ariasystems.com
In today’s on-demand world, the needs of the market can turn on a dime. Aria Systems gives enterprise companies speed and agility to change with it. Aria’s cloud-based monetization platform removes billing bottlenecks to allow companies to quickly launch and evolve their offerings. Only Aria provide...
Upodi
upodi.com
Upodi는 SaaS 및 구독 비즈니스를 위한 가격 책정, 청구 및 송장 발행 작업을 자동화하는 선도적인 구독 청구 및 관리 플랫폼입니다. Upodi는 세계적 수준의 반복 청구 엔진을 갖춘 핵심 시스템 인프라를 제공하여 유럽 및 기타 지역 내에서 무제한 확장성을 지원합니다.
Rebillia Platform
rebillia.com
모든 비즈니스에 적합한 완전히 사용자 정의 가능하고 유연하며 확장 가능한 기업 수준의 반복 주문 및 구독 청구 엔진입니다. Rebillia는 다음을 포함하여 고유한 구독 모델과 고객을 위한 원활한 가입 프로세스를 생성하는 데 필요한 도구를 제공합니다. - 완전히 내장된 체크아웃 - 청구 빌더를 통해 완벽하게 사용자 정의 가능한 구독 모델 - 강력한 알림 시스템 - 글로벌 결제 구성 - 모두 관리되는 여러 판매 채널 단일 플랫폼.