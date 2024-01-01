Quilly

Quilly

웹사이트: quilly.ink

Quilly is a CMS automation tool that leverages large language models to fully automate generating content for your site. Choose themes, keywords to insert in posts, and a publish frequency, then you are off to the races - everything else is handled for you. Quilly boosts organic search impressions and clicks, driving visitors to your Webflow sites. Take 30 seconds to create a few ghostwriters, then watch your impressions and clicks go through the roof. * Schedule automated CMS posts so that you can regularly publish content to your site hands free. Say it with me, "set it and forget it"! * Leverage Quilly's cutting edge large language models to generate rich, comprehensive posts * Use the Quilly app straight from your Webflow canvas. Say goodbye to context switching! * Cohesively inject keywords into your posts to achieve keyword exposure in the search engines. * Customize how frequently you'd like to post, whether to publish live or as a draft, and how long your posts should be.

