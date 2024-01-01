Building the operating system for business in LATAM. QUIK is building the operating system for business in LATAM. On one side, powering users on QUIK Super App, where they can order foods, groceries and goods and get them on 30 minutes, while paying using any currency they want and logistics enterally handled by QUIK team. On the other side, powering business with QUIK Pro, giving them a complete set of software to manage their business and online presence, with their own website, inventory management, logistics solutions, all in perfect sync with QUIK Super App, increasing sales and customer satisfaction.

