웹사이트: quickblox.com

QuickBlox is a leading provider of real-time communication APIs and SDKs that enable developers to easily add chat, voice, and video features to their applications. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services to help businesses and developers build high-quality communication experiences within their apps and websites. Some key highlights of the QuickBlox platform include: * Chat API and Feature-Rich SDKs: QuickBlox provides cross-platform SDKs for iOS, Android, JavaScript, React Native, and Flutter, along with a robust REST API. This allows developers to quickly integrate chat functionality into their applications. * Fully Customizable White Label Solutions: QuickBlox offers customizable UI kits and a ready-to-use white-label solution called "Q-Consultation" for virtual consultations and similar use cases. * Cloud & Dedicated Infrastructure: Developers can choose to host their applications on the QuickBlox cloud or on their own dedicated on-premises infrastructure, depending on their business requirements. * Rich Documentation and Constant Support: QuickBlox provides extensive documentation and developer support to guide users through the integration process and help them build powerful communication features. * Security and Compliance: QuickBlox is SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant, ensuring secure and compliant communication for applications in regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and education. Overall, QuickBlox aims to empower developers and businesses to create engaging communication experiences within their applications by providing a robust, scalable, and customizable platform. The platform's flexibility and comprehensive feature set make it a popular choice for developers looking to integrate real-time chat, voice, and video calling into their applications.
Business
챗봇 소프트웨어

