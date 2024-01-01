대안 - QR Code AI
qrcodescan.in
QR 코드 스캐너는 가장 빠르고 사용자 친화적인 웹 애플리케이션입니다.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly는 URL 단축 서비스이자 링크 관리 플랫폼입니다. Bitly, Inc.라는 회사는 2008년에 설립되었습니다. 이 회사는 비상장 기업으로 뉴욕시에 본사를 두고 있습니다. Bitly는 소셜 네트워킹, SMS 및 이메일에 사용하기 위해 매달 6억 개의 링크를 단축합니다. Bitly는 많은 사람들이 단축 URL을 사용함으로써 생성된 집계 데이터에 대한 액세스 비용을 청구하여 수익을 창출합니다. 2017년 Spectrum Equity는 6,400만 달러에 Bitly의 대주주 지분을 인수했습니다. 2018년 8월 현재 Bitly...
QR.io
qr.io
색상과 모양, 로고가 포함된 완전 맞춤형 QR 코드를 생성하고, 언제, 어디서, 얼마나 많은 사람이 QR 코드를 스캔하는지 추적하세요.
BL.INK
bl.ink
엔터프라이즈 링크 관리. 글로벌 팀이 모든 참여를 개선하고 데이터를 보호하며 모든 클릭에 자신감을 가질 수 있도록 협업, 규정 준수 및 창의성을 제공합니다.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode는 최고의 QR 코드 메이커입니다. 개인 정보 보호 및 데이터가 보장되는 로고, 색상 및 디자인이 모두 무료로 포함되어 있습니다. 지금 고품질 인쇄 파일을 다운로드하세요.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io는 UTM을 팀과 구축, 공유 및 동기화하는 가장 좋은 방법입니다. 지저분한 스프레드시트 사용을 중단하고 분석에서 좋은 캠페인 데이터를 얻으세요.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
일반 QR코드는 지루합니다. 청중이 스캔하고 싶어하게 만드는 아름다운 AI 생성 QRCode. 25개 이상의 스타일 중에서 선택하거나 자신만의 스타일을 사용하세요
QRfy
qrfy.com
나만의 QR 코드를 만들고 비즈니스나 아이디어를 강화하세요. QR 코드를 쉽게 생성, 관리하고 통계적으로 추적하세요.
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink는 디지털 마케팅 담당자가 업무를 최대한 활용할 수 있는 도구 모음을 제공하는 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼은 실제로 작동하는 다양한 유형의 디지털 마케팅 도구를 제공합니다. 이 디지털 마케팅 소프트웨어를 사용하면 무제한 QR 코드, 아름다운 프로필 페이지, 키워드 및 URL 단축기에 액세스할 수 있습니다. 그리고 그게 전부는 아닙니다. 이 플랫폼은 또한 픽셀 관리 및 다양한 마케팅 기술과 같은 기능을 제공하여 귀하의 마케팅을 평균 이하에서 우수한 수준으로 끌어올리는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이 제품의 창립자는 귀하의 성...
Delivr
delivr.com
2008년부터 연결된 포장, 스마트 라벨, 인쇄 및 방송 매체, DOOH 광고를 위한 신뢰할 수 있는 개인 정보 보호 우선 동적 QR 코드 생성기입니다. 초능력과 거의 무한한 가능성을 지닌 동적 QR 코드. 단일 대시보드에서 동적 QR 코드와 링크를 생성, 관리, 추적하는 데 필요한 모든 기능을 제공합니다. 놀라운 일은 여기서부터 시작됩니다. Delivr는 브랜드가 주변 세계의 청중을 디지털 및 공간 경험에 연결하도록 돕는 인간 중심의 소프트웨어 및 서비스 회사입니다. 트리거에 구애받지 않는 당사의 플랫폼은 미디어, 사물, 사물 ...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen은 인터넷을 위한 비접촉식 디지털 구현 레이어입니다. Openscreen을 사용하면 공급망, 상거래 및 고객 참여 전반에 걸쳐 광범위한 API, SDK 및 솔루션을 통해 대화형 QR 코드 기반 애플리케이션을 생성할 수 있습니다. Openscreen을 사용하면 기업은 어디에 있든 고객 및 리소스를 만나고, 상호 작용하고, 거래할 수 있으며, 물리적 및 수동적 상호 작용을 디지털 프로세스로 전환할 수 있습니다. Openscreen은 원활한 QR 코드 기반 애플리케이션을 지원하여 운영을 간소화하고 고객을 확보하며 통찰력...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
최고의 QR 코드 생성기 🔥. 링크, PDF 파일, vCard 등에 대한 맞춤형 디자인과 로고로 QR 코드를 생성하세요. ⚡ 지금 무료 QR 코드를 받으세요!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR로 브랜드 QR 코드를 만들고 브랜드 인지도를 높이세요. 캠페인 성과를 추적하고 상세한 분석을 통해 통찰력을 얻으세요.
Autonix
autonix.io
QR 코드는 어디에나 있으며 Autonix에서는 매우 가치가 있습니다. 대행사, 시장, 소매, 의료, 정부 등을 대상으로 하는 Autonix는 크고 작은 조직에 맞는 강력한 QR 코드 추적 솔루션입니다.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
귀하의 브랜드를 위한 동적 QR 코드 브랜드에 대한 동적 QR 코드 생성, 추적 및 관리