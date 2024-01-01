대안 - Qlik
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks는 Apache Spark의 최초 제작자가 설립한 회사입니다. Databricks는 Scala 위에 구축된 오픈 소스 분산 컴퓨팅 프레임워크인 Apache Spark 제작에 참여한 캘리포니아 대학교 버클리 캠퍼스의 AMPLab 프로젝트에서 성장했습니다. Databricks는 자동화된 클러스터 관리 및 IPython 스타일 노트북을 제공하는 Spark 작업을 위한 웹 기반 플랫폼을 개발합니다. Databricks 플랫폼 구축 외에도 회사는 Spark에 관한 대규모 공개 온라인 강좌를 공동 주최하고 있으며 Spark에...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
데이터 과학자 및 연구원을 위한 관리형 노트북입니다.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku는 2013년에 설립된 인공 지능(AI) 및 기계 학습 회사입니다. 2019년 12월, Dataiku는 Alphabet Inc.가 자금을 조달한 후기 성장 벤처 캐피탈 펀드인 CapitalG가 투자자로 Dataiku에 합류했다고 발표했습니다. 14억 달러 가치의 유니콘 지위를 획득했습니다. Dataiku는 현재 뉴욕, 파리, 런던, 뮌헨, 시드니, 싱가포르 및 두바이에 지사를 두고 전 세계적으로 500명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex는 데이터 과학 및 분석을 위한 최신 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 협업 노트북, 아름다운 데이터 앱, 엔터프라이즈급 보안.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta의 개방형 데이터 제공 플랫폼은 여러 복잡한 엔터프라이즈 시스템의 데이터에 대한 액세스를 단순화하여 조직 데이터의 전체 가치를 활용하고 쉽게 분석할 수 있도록 합니다. GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures 및 Sorenson Capital의 지원을 받는 Incorta는 중견 시장의 혁신가부터 Broadcom, Comcast, 그리고 셔터플라이. 자세한 내용은 www.incorta.com을 참조하세요.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™은 시뮬레이션 및 데이터 분석 기술과 확장 가능한 HPC 및 클라우드 리소스에 대한 동적 협업 액세스를 모두 한 곳에서 제공합니다.