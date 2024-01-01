Proto

Proto

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: proto.cx

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Proto의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Proto is the leader for inclusive multilingual contact centre automation, helping 10,000+ customers in emerging markets every day provide more accessible service to consumers. Only 6% of the world's chatbots speak local languages; Proto offers natural language processing for over 100 local and rare languages, enabling organisations across various industries to offer service that speaks their language. With high intent classification accuracy for languages such as Kinyarwanda and Twi, the demand for Proto's natural language processing engine is rapidly growing. Proto also offers deep regulatory knowledge for consumer protection, as a trusted provider of citizen service solutions for government organisations in multiple countries. More than 2,250 companies have already deployed Proto's CX automation platform.
카테고리:
Business
챗봇 소프트웨어

웹사이트: proto.cx

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Proto에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

관련 추천 사항

Glossika

Glossika

ai.glossika.com

Composable Analytics

Composable Analytics

composable.ai

DatumBox

DatumBox

datumbox.com

Clarabridge Studio

Clarabridge Studio

clarabridge.net

Plasticity

Plasticity

plasticity.ai

GPTconnect

GPTconnect

gptconnect.ai

Drips

Drips

drips.com

Sibyl AI

Sibyl AI

sibyls.ai

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

deepset Cloud

deepset Cloud

docs.cloud.deepset.ai

Justlearn

Justlearn

justlearn.com

TypeEngine

TypeEngine

typeengine.ai

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침