Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online checkout experience directly to customers. Ideal for enterprise clients, Prommt is a fully scalable web-based application that can provide large organisations with easy user management and tiered access control for complex teams across multiple locations. Integrating fully with existing payment providers, Prommt allows clients to maintain relationships with their current gateway or card payment processor. Packed with clever features including secure card tokenisation, recurring payments, Autocharge, automated receipts, intelligent alerts and fully-branded payment communications, Prommt provides all of the tools you need to transform your payment processes.

