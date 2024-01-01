Start monitoring your competitor's prices with Pricefy, is so easy! Add your competitor URL and Pricefy will do the rest, extracting all available product data like image, price, stock/availability and currency. If you wont loose time adding all your competitors URLs just use the auto-matching feature which finds and matches all your competitors products urls across the web.

