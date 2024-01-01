Paystand
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: paystand.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Paystand의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify complex accounting processes and operations like collections, payment reconciliation, and the communication workflow with customers. You won't find any additional fees or markups associated with Paystand's network. Instead, you can access wholesale processing rates and collect payments electronically without paying any transaction fees. With robust support for many ERPs like NetSuite, Xero, and other eCommerce systems like Magento and Epicor, Paystand integrations upgrade the entire customer payment experience. Paystand helps you reduces costs and frees up AR resources across your business to improve cost savings, team productivity, and cash flow.
웹사이트: paystand.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Paystand에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.