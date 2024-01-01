OpenZeppelin
OpenZeppelin is a leading provider of security tools, services, and libraries for blockchain developers. Their mission is to minimize the risk of launching and scaling smart contract-based applications. OpenZeppelin is trusted by many leading blockchain projects, having performed over 400 audits and securing over $15 billion in locked value. Their contracts and libraries are used by 100% of the top 20 DeFi protocols.
