Observe.AI

Observe.AI

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: observe.ai

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Observe.AI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Conversation Intelligence for Contact Centers. Powered by Generative AI. Gain insights from 100% of customer interactions, maximize frontline team performance, and accelerate outcomes based on the industry-first contact center LLM.

웹사이트: observe.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Observe.AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

Convin

Convin

convin.ai

Waanee AI

Waanee AI

waanee.ai

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Struct

Struct

struct.app

NEXT

NEXT

nextapp.co

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Five9

Five9

five9.com

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Fundamento

Fundamento

fundamento.ai

Echo AI

Echo AI

echoai.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침