Nonprofit Quarterly

Nonprofit Quarterly

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: nonprofitquarterly.org

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Nonprofit Quarterly의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Nonprofit Quarterly는 비영리 부문을 교육하기 위한 연구 기반 기사와 리소스를 제공하는 비영리 잡지 간행물입니다. NPQ는 우리가 인권, 경제 및 사회 정의, 인종 평등, 번영하는 공동체에 기반을 둔 적극적인 민주주의에 살고 있는 세상을 꿈꿉니다. 우리의 임무는 적극적이고 참여적이며 때로는 파괴적인 시민 부문을 육성하는 것입니다.

웹사이트: nonprofitquarterly.org

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Nonprofit Quarterly에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

EconomyNext

EconomyNext

economynext.com

Alternet

Alternet

alternet.org

Mother Jones

Mother Jones

motherjones.com

NonProfit PRO

NonProfit PRO

nonprofitpro.com

Prison Legal News

Prison Legal News

prisonlegalnews.org

Faithfully Magazine

Faithfully Magazine

faithfullymagazine.com

PragerU

PragerU

prageru.com

Batimatech

Batimatech

batimatech.com

Duvar English

Duvar English

duvarenglish.com

The Marshall Project

The Marshall Project

themarshallproject.org

EdSource

EdSource

edsource.org

+972 Magazine

+972 Magazine

972mag.com

탐색

제품

다운로드

지원

회사

법률 정보

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

당사는 웹사이트 제공 및 개선을 위해 쿠키를 사용합니다. 당사 사이트를 사용하면 쿠키에 동의하는 것입니다.

개인정보 처리방침