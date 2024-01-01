NMI lets you create the ideal, full commerce offering, whether you’re an ISV looking to build better solutions, an ISO wanting to increase value in your services, or a Bank providing payment processing tools. And while we don't work directly with merchants, we enable you to provide your merchants the ability to accept payments at all points of engagement: in-store, mobile, online, and unattended.

웹사이트: nmi.com

