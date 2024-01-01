NiuTrans

NiuTrans

Mavericks 번역 클라우드 플랫폼은 텍스트 번역 및 PDF/Word/Excel/ppt 문서 번역 기능을 제공합니다. 문서 번역은 원본 텍스트 레이아웃을 유지하고 일일 번역 요구 사항을 충족하기 위해 매일 무료 번역 페이지를 제공하며 이중 언어 번역 다운로드를 지원합니다. 원본 번역.
Reference
