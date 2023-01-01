대안 - NEXT
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight 플랫폼인 UserTesting을 통해 온라인 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 유용성 테스트 및 연구 도구입니다. G2의 최고의 CX 산업 소프트웨어입니다.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar는 웹사이트 사용을 분석하고 히트맵, 세션 기록, 설문조사 등의 도구를 통해 피드백을 제공하는 행동 분석 회사입니다. Google Analytics와 같은 웹 분석 도구와 함께 작동하여 사람들이 웹사이트를 탐색하는 방식과 고객 경험을 개선할 수 있는 방법에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 2014년에 설립된 Hotjar는 20개국 100명 이상의 팀원이 완전히 원격으로 운영하고 있으며 전 세계 500,000개 이상의 사이트에서 사용되고 있습니다.
dscout
dscout.com
dscout의 질적 연구 플랫폼은 모바일 앱과 10만 명이 넘는 열정적인 참가자를 사용하여 실시간 비디오를 효율적으로 캡처하고 통찰력을 쉽게 제공합니다.
Maze
maze.co
좋은 제품은 좋은 습관을 바탕으로 만들어집니다. 지속적으로 제품을 검색하세요. 전체 팀이 수집하고, 소비하고, 조치를 취할 수 있는 사용자 통찰력을 통해 큰 그림과 일상적인 제품 결정을 검증하세요.
Prolific
prolific.co
주문형 셀프 서비스 데이터 수집. Prolific은 귀하의 연구, 설문 조사 또는 실험에 참여할 고품질 연구 참가자를 모집하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000명 이상의 검증된 소비자 및 전문가로 구성된 청중 중에서 사용자를 모집하거나 자신의 청중을 데려와 모든 유형의 UX 연구에 대한 참가자 데이터베이스를 구축하십시오.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap은 다용도 피드백 플랫폼을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스가 고객 피드백을 바탕으로 더 훌륭하고 성공적인 제품과 서비스를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 제품 개발 라이프사이클에 따라 사용자 피드백을 수집하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX 조사가 제대로 이루어졌습니다. UserZoom의 UX Insights 시스템을 사용하면 제품 개발 라이프사이클 전반에 걸쳐 우수한 디지털 경험을 제공하기 위해 더 깊고 빠르게 파고들 수 있습니다.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
Discuss
discuss.io
획기적인 생성적 AI 기반 통찰력으로 질적 연구를 확장하도록 구축된 Discuss.io는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 시장 조사 도구의 본고장입니다.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
연구자와 참가자를 연결합니다. 전 세계적으로 모든 연구 방법에 걸쳐 참가자 청중을 모집하거나 유료 연구 기회를 찾으십시오.
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
몇 주가 아닌 몇 분 만에 대규모로 고객 피드백을 수집할 수 있는 간편한 설문 조사 소프트웨어입니다. 고객 피드백이 그렇게 복잡해서는 안 되기 때문입니다. Survicate는 손쉬운 설정, 사용자 정의 및 통합 측면에서 높은 평가를 받았습니다.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO는 타겟 고객을 사용하여 전환 장애물을 정확히 찾아내고 사전 라이브 웹 사이트 전환을 늘리기 위한 권장 사항을 제공하는 유일한 도구입니다. 보다 정확한 사용자 피드백을 통해 올바른 고객 경험을 더 빠르게 창출하세요.
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 이전에는 UserLeap이었습니다. 빠르고 안정적인 상황 내 사용자 조사. Sprig의 타겟 마이크로설문조사, 비디오 질문 등을 통해 사용자 조사가 조기에 자주 이루어지도록 하세요.