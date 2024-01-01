대안 - NewsWhip Analytics
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly(feedly 스타일)는 iOS 및 Android를 실행하는 다양한 웹 브라우저와 모바일 장치를 위한 뉴스 수집기 애플리케이션입니다. 클라우드 기반 서비스로도 이용 가능합니다. 사용자가 사용자 정의하고 다른 사람과 공유할 수 있도록 다양한 온라인 소스의 뉴스 피드를 컴파일합니다. Feedly는 2008년 DevHD에서 처음 출시되었습니다.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com은 백링크 및 SEO 분석을 위한 잘 알려진 도구 세트입니다. 현재 우리는 가장 큰 라이브 링크 기반, 거대한 인덱스 및 최고의 인덱스 업데이트 속도로 다른 유사한 서비스 무리와 차별화됩니다. 우리는 고객에게 가장 신선하고 실제적인 백링크 데이터를 제공하기 위해 모든 알고리즘을 지속적으로 개선합니다. 그 외에도 우리는 SEM 및 SEO 세계의 모든 새로운 경향을 따르고 이러한 경향이 Ahrefs의 새로운 기능에 반영되도록 노력합니다.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch는 영국 브라이튼에 본사를 둔 디지털 소비자 정보 회사입니다. Brandwatch는 Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews 및 BuzzSumo 등 6가지 제품을 판매합니다. Brandwatch Consumer Research는 "셀프 서비스 애플리케이션" 또는 서비스형 소프트웨어로, 기업에 정보를 제공하기 위해 소셜 미디어 데이터를 보관하고 특정 세그먼트를 추적하여 브랜드의 온라인 존재를 분석할 수 있는 수단을 제공합니다. 이 도구의 적용 범위에는 블로그,...
Awario
awario.com
무료로 브랜드 모니터링을 시작해 보세요! 웹 소스에서 언급을 추적하고, 경쟁사를 분석하고, 틈새 영향력자를 모니터링하고, 소셜 네트워크에서 리드를 찾으세요!
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
고객은 Dataminr의 AI 플랫폼을 사용하여 영향력이 큰 이벤트 및 새로운 위험에 대한 조기 신호를 확인하고 자신 있게 대응하고 위기를 보다 효과적으로 관리합니다.
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24를 사용하면 웹에서 귀하의 브랜드에 대한 언급에 즉시 액세스할 수 있습니다.
Mention
mention.com
청중의 의견을 듣고, 뛰어난 게시물을 게시하고, 고객에게 응답할 수 있는 올인원 도구를 사용해 보세요.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
TV, 라디오, 뉴스, 팟캐스트, 소셜 미디어를 위한 동급 최고의 미디어 모니터링 서비스와 업계에서 가장 정확한 미디어 연락처 데이터베이스입니다.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions(이전 MediaMiser)는 홍보 및 마케팅 전문가를 위한 미디어 모니터링 및 분석 소프트웨어와 전문 서비스 제공업체입니다. Agility PR Solutions는 독점 기술을 사용하여 소셜, 전통 및 디지털 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 200,000개 이상의 소스에서 콘텐츠를 모니터링, 집계, 분석 및 공유하여 여러 Fortune 500대 기업 및 캐나다 정부 기관을 포함한 고객에게 자세한 분석 보고서 및 일일 브리핑을 제공합니다. 2014년 7월 비즈니스 프로세스, 기술 및 컨설팅 서비스를 제공하는 ...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack을 사용하여 언론인을 찾고, 언론 보도를 받고, 뉴스를 모니터링하고, PR의 영향에 대해 보고하세요. 언론인은 포트폴리오를 구축하고 경력을 가속화할 수 있습니다.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
웹 스크래핑이 없는 웹 데이터. 웹 전반에 걸쳐 연결된 1조 개의 콘텐츠를 쿼리하거나 Diffbot을 사용하여 요청 시 이를 추출하세요.
SentiOne
sentione.com
대화형 보이스봇과 챗봇을 통해 AI 기반 온라인 청취와 고객 서비스 자동화의 미래를 알아보세요.
Contify
contify.com
Contify는 경쟁사, 고객 및 산업 부문에 대한 정보를 추적하는 AI 지원 시장 및 경쟁 정보 플랫폼입니다.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
시장 정보 및 검색 플랫폼 몇 시간이 아닌 몇 초 만에 통찰력을 발견하세요 색인화되고 검색 가능하며 모두 한 곳에서 광범위한 콘텐츠 전반에 걸쳐 회사, 주제 및 산업을 쉽게 추적하여 시장의 속도에 맞춰 움직이십시오.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
커뮤니케이션 팀을 위한 실시간 미디어 모니터링. 웹 및 소셜 콘텐츠의 실시간 피드를 공개 참여 데이터와 결합하여 중요한 콘텐츠를 식별하고 예측합니다.
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip은 기업가, PR 전문가 및 마케팅 담당자가 관련 미디어 연락처(기자, 편집자, 블로거, 영향력 있는 사람 등)를 검색하고, 미디어 목록을 구축하고, 개인화된 프레젠테이션 또는 대량 보도 자료를 보내고, 온라인 및 모니터링을 수행할 수 있도록 돕는 원스톱 PR 플랫폼입니다. 트위터가 언급함. 1) 100만 명의 언론인, 편집자, 블로거 및 언론 매체의 이메일 및 전화번호. 2) 트윗을 기반으로 관련 미디어 연락처를 검색합니다. 3) 기사를 기반으로 관련 미디어 연락처를 검색합니다. 4) 미디어 목록을 구축합니다. 5)...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive는 PR 및 커뮤니케이션 성공을 위한 글로벌 파트너입니다. 전 세계적으로 수천 개의 조직과 협력하면서 우리는 귀하가 직면한 압박감을 이해합니다. 강력한 브랜드와 명성을 구축하는 것과 같습니다. 조직의 눈, 귀, 양심이 됩니다. 최고 경영진, 더 넓은 비즈니스 및 성공을 지원합니다. 우리는 업계 최고의 데이터 과학과 국제 컨설팅 및 동급 최고의 PR 워크플로우 도구를 결합하여 다음을 제공합니다. • 모니터링 – 글로벌 미디어 전반에서 귀사의 브랜드 및 평판과 관련된 보도 및 최신 뉴스 식별 • 측정 – 실시간 측정 커...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud는 이벤트 생성 및 관리를 지원하는 세계에서 가장 포괄적인 엔드투엔드 이벤트 기술 및 관련 서비스를 제공합니다. 단일 세션부터 상시 진행되는 경험까지 위치, 형식, 크기 또는 기간에 관계없이 이벤트의 전체 라이프사이클을 관리하세요. Notified를 사용하면 이벤트 기획자, 마케팅 담당자, 커뮤니케이션 전문가가 하나의 플랫폼에서 몰입형 경험을 만들고, 참여를 유도하고, 수익성 있는 통찰력을 얻고, ROI를 극대화할 수 있습니다. - 대면 이벤트: 서류 모집부터 의제 작성까지 등록 및 백엔드 프로세...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz는 수상 경력이 있는 소셜 미디어 분석 및 참여 플랫폼으로, 브랜드가 생성한 온라인 버즈를 듣고 응답하고 특정 마케팅 캠페인의 효과를 평가하기 위해 효과적으로 배포할 수 있습니다. Locobuzz는 소셜 미디어를 '듣는' 데 도움이 될 뿐만 아니라 내장된 CRM 기능을 사용하여 개인화된 방식으로 사용자와 '참여'하는 데도 도움이 됩니다. 강력한 데이터 버킷팅은 통찰력을 생성하고 실행 가능한 데이터를 제공합니다. 우리는 귀하의 브랜드를 위한 원스톱 디지털 인텔리전스 허브를 고안합니다. 이를 통해 복잡한 소셜 데이터의 과...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia의 미디어 인텔리전스 솔루션은 온라인, TV, 라디오, 소셜 미디어 및 인쇄 전반에 걸쳐 포괄적인 미디어 모니터링, 분석 및 통찰력 서비스를 제공합니다.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute는 예정된 부분과 예정되지 않은 부분(실시간 읽기, 유기적 언급 프로모션)을 포함한 모든 방송 형식의 광고에 대해 실시간에 가까운 성과 지표를 제공하는 AI 기반 기술을 사용하여 미디어 방송의 마케팅 속성을 변화시키고 있습니다. Veritone Attribute는 방송된 광고의 데이터를 활용하고 이를 광고주의 웹사이트 분석과 연관시킵니다. Attribute를 사용하면 미디어 방송사는 방송 캠페인에 대한 디지털 가치를 입증하여 광고주 만족도를 높이고 수익을 확대할 수 있습니다. 빠른 통찰력 - 풍부하고...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service는 AI를 기반으로 하는 클라우드 기반 통합 고객 서비스 플랫폼으로, 30개 이상의 디지털, 소셜 및 음성 채널에서 원활한 고객 및 상담원 경험을 제공하고 실시간으로 실행 가능하고 확장 가능한 통찰력을 제공하므로 다른 포인트 솔루션이 필요하지 않습니다. Sprinklr 서비스 – - 고객 만족으로 이어지는 일관된 브랜드 경험을 위해 고객이 선호하는 채널에서 브랜드와 상호 작용할 수 있도록 합니다. - 통합/360 고객 보기로 상담원의 역량을 강화하고 AI의 힘으로 가장 관련성이 높은 응답을 추천하여 상담...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
온라인 PR의 효과를 알아보세요! 귀하의 브랜드에 대해 말하는 내용을 모니터링하고, 스토리를 만들고, 청중을 식별 및 참여시키고, 결과를 분석하십시오.